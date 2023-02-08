One of two suspects in the February 2022 shooting death of a student outside South Education Center Academy in Richfield has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.

Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 19, of Minneapolis, admitted in court to shooting and killing 15-year-old Jahmari Rice and wounding another 17-year-old victim, according to an announcement from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. The Feb. 1 announcement came on the one-year anniversary of Rice’s death.

