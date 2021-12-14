Richfield family sets out tree to bring more joy to the community
The lessons of the holiday season – giving and receiving without reservation or hesitation – aren’t always easily remembered or carried out.
But the Darling family of Richfield – Dan and Brianna and their two girls, 4-year-old Betty and 2-year-old Bobbie – has taken it to another level.
The family recently set out a Christmas tree outside their Richfield residence, 7034 Knox Ave. S., and added a twist inspired by the holiday spirit. To initially decorate the tree, Betty and Bobbie made their own paper ornaments, waterproofed them, and placed them on the tree with care in hopes that others would take one or add their own.
With the Little Free Libraries model in mind, the response to their tree has been breathtaking, their mother said.
It all started this past summer when the family decided to place extra produce from their small garden in a box at the edge of their property to share with the neighborhood.
“This past summer and fall we started a little farmers market from our garden because in past years we would let things go bad because there was so much of it,” Brianna Darling said. “So, we put out our extras and people would pick up and drop off their own produce.”
The connections they made through this simple act of kindness surprised the Darlings, and also inspired them to do more.
“It was way more wonderful than we could imagine it could be. We met so many neighbors and it just helped us connect with the community, People would share and we even got notes about how people appreciated it because they were on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to go to the farmers market,” Darling said.
The success of their little farmers market was the springboard for the Christmas tree, as the family strived to continue the daughters’ lesson on generosity into the holiday season.
“It’s very tricky for kids not to get materialistic and selfish as the holidays approach,” Darling said. “Even when (our daughters) make artwork, it’s hard for them to give it away because they love it so much.”
So giving items away in their front yard has been “really good practice for the girls,” she added.
The two young girls created and shared without hesitation. “They are so unbored with this and they are so happy to share,” Darling said.
The project began a couple of weeks ago when they started by painting their own ornaments and placing them on the outside tree. They also added a few older ornaments that the family didn’t need, and it wasn’t long before neighbors and those walking or driving by became curious.
“Within the first day, there were already other people’s ornaments on it,” Darling said.
Since then, the Darlings posted information on the Richfield Community Facebook page, and people from farther away in the city began arriving and sharing.
Their sharing tree was not only bringing smiles to the Darlings, but to others.
“There are a lot of people who have stuff they don’t need – ornaments and decorations. ... And then there are other people who do need stuff and if they can’t afford it, they don’t have to buy new because other people have stuff they don’t need,” Darling said. “It’s kind of the central place that can facilitate that exchange.”
Now, the family doesn’t have to look far to see the spirit of giving in action.
“It just makes people happy. If we’re not out to see people, we love watching them out the window,” Darling said. “The smiles on people’s faces when they see it or are walking around it with their kids to look at the ornaments, is just amazing.”
Brianna Darling, who spent time in the Peace Corps and now works with the nonprofit Project Zawadi to facilitate education in Tanzania, and her husband Dan, a writing teacher at Normandale College, have been amazed at the connections made through this simple, yet effective act of kindness.
“With COVID there was a lot of disconnect and with the farmers market this summer and now the sharing tree, it has provided a lot more connection – and not just for us, but everyone together,” Brianna Darling said.
The farmers market helped the Darlings connect with Jake and Lindsey Sheppard, another Richfield couple who had their own farmers market stand in their yard last summer.
Both couples graduated from the School of Environmental Studies at the Minnesota Zoo, but it was their little sharing farmers markets that brought them together, having not known each other until this summer.
“We didn’t coordinate, but we both put them out at the same time and then got connected to each other,” Darling said. “After that, we would share via social media about both farmstands together. I just want to be clear that it’s not just our family doing a great thing. The community is making it happen.”
The community feeling in Richfield has impressed the Darlings, who moved into their home five years ago this week.
“I just want to say how wonderful Richfield is,” Brianna said. “It’s such a wonderful city to raise children. I think you could do something like we’ve done elsewhere and it could go stale, but the Richfield community just keeps it going. We’re so lucky to have landed here.”
The Darlings plan to continue their farmers market next summer as the produce becomes available. In addition to the vegetables, the Darlings also have chickens, so fresh eggs will also be available at the summer market.
In the meantime, the Darlings hope others will help spread some joy through the Christmas Sharing Tree.
