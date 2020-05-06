New array will save the school tens of thousands in the years ahead
With a plan last year to expand the Richfield campus with a new gymnasium, the leaders of Seven Hills Preparatory Academy took matters to another level by incorporating the installation of solar panels––a move they say will pay dividends for the K-8 facility.
“We were approached by a representative from iDeal Energies and began discussing the possibilities with him,” Seven Hills Executive Director Carl Schlueter said. “At that time, we were planning our gymnasium expansion, and knew that when that was complete that would be kind of an ideal situation for solar panels because it’s a new building.”
When the new gymnasium was completed, the planning for installation of the solar array for the school began and sailed through the finance committee and school board. After initial discussions about financing, Seven Hills officials checked out other installations at area schools and were convinced that this would be a positive move that would have long-term ramifications.
“Everyone was really happy working with these companies and the final project product. So, we committed to moving forward and there was a little bit of urgency around it because of the rebates and tax credits in place through the Xcel solar rewards program that were set to expire or be recalculated at the end of the calendar year,” Schlueter said.
Determined to complete the project during the summer months, the effort was completed in fall 2019. The fact that workers installed the solar panels on a new roof that had few obstacles made the project relatively simple.
“It was just a few months, and it was quicker for us, given the fact that it was a new expansion and a new roof,” Schleuter said. He also said that the permits that were needed were easily obtained through the city Richfield, “so it went pretty smoothly,” he added.
Schleuter said the permitting process and the work to set up the purchase and leasing mechanisms was conducted through several representatives of iDeal Energies.
“iDeal Energies took care of the entire permit process,” Schleuter said. “They had different representatives throughout the process from the initial overview, to the design, to the installation, to the final handoff from the meeting,” he said.
Schleuter said the school was set up with a capital lease where the school leases the equipment to start.
“For the first 13 years, we’ll pay for the energy that’s produced at a discounted rate. So, right away, there’s going to be utility savings on our bill,” Schleuter said.
In year 14, the district will then take over the array.
The life of the panels is extended out to 25 years, but are expected to last as long as 40 years.
After the first 14 years, the school is expected to reap about $10,000 in annual savings from the solar array.
“They’re very durable––we asked about that,” Schleuter said about the solar panels. “We don’t anticipate any damage due to environmental factors. We asked about the roof ... to make sure that the installation itself wouldn’t compromise the integrity of the roof. We had to have the roofing company come in to look at the panels to make sure that our warranty would remain intact. That was part of the process.”
Because the Seven Hills is a charter school utilizing taxpayer dollars, it was important that the array was beneficial.
“Our board has a strategic objective and focus statement to be prudent stewards of taxpayer money,” Schleuter said. “So, if we’re going to be approached about a solar array installation ... it’s important that there are some savings here. Then that savings goes back into the operating budget toward teachers’ salaries, students supports ... that’s important to us. But also, we thought, with citizenship and our mission, we started to think about that broadly. We’re a K-8 school, and we talked to our students about citizenship not simply being an age to vote.
“But, being a good citizen can start with just doing what you can to make your surroundings or your communities better,” he continued. “Here it’s environmental citizenship. So, there is that component to it, where we can deliver on the promise of our mission more broadly in terms of environmental citizenship. But then thirdly, that curricular component is exciting for us ... the curriculum is fully developed, and we can integrate it with current science standards. And, that’s just going to be a way to better engage our students
In addition to adding the solar array to collect energy, the school took that a step further and shifted their lighting from CFL to LED, a process that took place by crews at night while students and staff were not in the building.
“They did about a floor a night,” Schleuter said about the lighting replacement.
After the lights were replaced, students recognized the differences.
“They replaced the lighting and the students came in and recognized a brighter kind of softer light, especially in our stairwells,” Schleuter said. “Our buildings are unique in that there are five stories, because it was originally an office building and now it’s a K-8 program. So our two stairwells are like hallways. They are well-trafficked by our students, but the lighting that was in there was really low, and it was a dark space. We just wanted it brighter, to be safer and kind of more uplifting for our culture.”
All of these changes got high marks from teachers and staff, Schleuter said.
“Our staff was really proud of it,” Schleuter said. “Our teachers were really excited about ensuring not only the solar array, but the lights, in knowing that they’re working for an organization that is going to really put their mission front and center as much as they can, and do what they can to save even small amounts where they can in order for those savings to go back into the general operating budget,” Schleuter said.
Any savings, along with the educational benefits, are what inspired the school’s leaders to move ahead into the future of energy.
“I just think such smart, simple solutions for schools to save some funds, even though it’s not an overwhelming amount, it’s significant enough to do,” Schleuter said.
“And then you have the environmental-citizenship component of it––the educational component of it. It really does meet the bar of a no-brainer and those seem rare anymore to really trust, but it’s proved true,” he added.
