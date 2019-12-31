Three seasons in, Stars coach reaches state title summit
Arlene Craig listened to soccer balls bouncing off the walls of her Richfield home for 15 years as a young James See practiced endlessly to refine his skills with the ball at his feet.
Fast forward to 2019, and See was back on the sideline at his alma mater, Holy Angels, helping bring home the program’s first state title.
Last week, See received word that not only was he a state-championship coach but more individual accolades were in store including two awards presented by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
See was named the 2019 High School Boys’ National Coaches of the Year in the Private/Parochial School category. He also received Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year and will be recognized during the 2020 USC Convention in Baltimore, Maryland in January.
“It is unexpected,” he said of the honor. “It is not something you think about.”
The convention is the 73rd annual for the group, known as the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that is passionate about soccer and teaching the game to the next generation at every level of the game.
After a successful playing career at Holy Angels, See returned to the Stars as head coach looking to build the program up to a state championship-caliber program.
“Upon graduation from Holy Angels, he told us it was his dream to one day return to AHA as the head soccer coach, get them to the state tournament and win a championship,” Craig said of her son who did precisely that, completing the dream in only his third season at the helm. “His love for the game and coaching is unmatched.”
See explained that this season marked the end of a three-year plan, which set the tone for the direction he wanted to take the program from the initial interview.
“We walked in three years ago with a three-year plan and laid it out on the interview table to show that we had a process from the results piece to classroom and community, we laid it all out and that was our goal when we went in,” See said before standing on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf as a state champion on Halloween. “We stood out there after the goal and just for a moment, it was surreal happiness after going through the process for three years. It doesn’t often happen [like this]. A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into it, knowing that this was bigger than just one moment but the culmination of a three-year cycle.
See oversaw the program win its first state title to go with three Tri Metro Conference titles with two state tournament appearances and two regular seasons without a loss.
The Stars went 15-0-1 during the regular season this fall before winning six more times (section and state tournaments) to finish off the season with a 21-0-1 record.
Holy Angels captured its first state title with a dramatic 3-2 win over Blake on Oct. 31. Stars sophomore Noah Hermanson lofted a shot toward the far post with 10 seconds on the clock in the second overtime. The ball sailed over the defense and out-stretched arm of the Bears goalkeeper to trigger a wild celebration as Hermanson led the charge to the opposite corner of the field where the Stars student section was celebrating.
In addition to the team accolades, senior captain Conor O’Rourke was named Class A Player of the Year, the first honor in the program.
“We tried to change the culture-piece of the program, change ideas and sharpen the details,” See said earning the Section 3A Coach of the Year in 2018 while the Stars placed fourth at state and won the Section 3A title. “We had to spell out what that actually looked like and use relevant examples of who we are and how we embody that but especially the senior class bought in.”
One example was how every team works hard but See explained, “That hard work doesn’t buy you anything.” It is the purposeful training they refined to make sure everyone was prepared and ready to face the next challenge. “These guys worked so hard we would have to pull them off the field,” See said that after a two-hour training session he found teammates running sprints on the field for extra work. “We had GPS units on them to track what they did, and so we knew what they were up to but that isn’t something you see anymore. So many don’t bring a pail to work.”
See said O’Rourke told the team after state that, “they got to show something to show for it.”
After graduating from Holy Angels, See went on to a standout-collegiate career as a midfielder at Augsburg College from 2005-08 recording three MIAC first-team awards, Team MVP and Auggie Award recipient in 2007 and 2008, captained two teams to the NCAA Division III national tournament and went 41-25-12 during his playing career. He was a volunteer coach in 2009 and returned in 2016.
See is quite active in coaching at the club level, in particular working with the 06 and 07 boys age groups with the Tonka-Fusion Elite soccer partnership during the winter, spring and summer. Days after state, he traveled to Kansas City to be with the club programs to start their season. He previously coached with Minnesota Thunder Academy’s ECNL girls program, Bangu Tsunami Futbol Club and Bloomington United Soccer Club.
In club soccer, there are three major state tournaments including the fall state, state cup and summer state final. His Fusion 06 team made it to the finals in all three tournaments, losing to St. Paul Blackhawks twice but broke through to defeat the Blackhawks in the summer state final.
The cooperative is in its third year and stemmed from a need to keep the west metro clubs viable as the top-level kids elected to leave for other programs in the metro area. The Tonka-Fusion partnership draws players from Plymouth, Minnetonka, the northern edge of Chanhassen, the southern edge of Maple Grove, some Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Holy Family students.
His experience in the high school ranks includes time as head coach of the Shakopee girls’ soccer program, helping them transition from the Missota Conference to South Suburban Conference. The Sabers won the 2012 Missota title and he earned Section 2AA Coach of the Year honors in 2015.
See was 24 when he took over at Shakopee where he was also a special education instructor.
“Our goal at Shakopee was to get the numbers [kids] out, retain those kids and to be competitive in the transition from the Missota to South Suburban,” he said. “Much like hockey and basketball, you find successful high school programs have built relationships with the youth associations.”
At Holy Angels, his approach has been more holistic in an approach to provide more off-season training to provide more opportunities he found at the private school. “We’ve had numbers [of kids participating] through the roof. More than 90 kids wanted to play and there are a lot of kids who don’t play during the summer so we built a program where they are playing with their peers and we want them to enjoy playing with friends and being with each other,” he said as kids find the program from feeder schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.