Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6) opened Thursday’s Section 6AAA final against Holy Angels (22-6) on a 12-2 run before finishing with a 71-47 win.
The third consecutive meeting of the two teams in the section final was played at Chanhassen High School as BSM junior Olivia Olson scored 32 points in what was a complete team victory as senior Sierre Lumpkin finished with 11 points and sophomore Zahara Bishop had 10 points.
Sophomore Kendall McGee was limited to just five points but affected the game in more ways than just scoring.
Holy Angels was led by senior Ella Pritchard and junior Jenna Buer with 14 points each.
Celia Lind and Kiera O’Rourke contributed five and four points, respectively.
Hopkins over Wayzata
Hopkins (26-2) needed overtime to top Wayzata 70-68 for the Section 6AAAA title, its ninth consecutive section title and 12th over the last 13 seasons.
Hopkins captain Taylor Williamson had a game-high 21 points including the winning basket in overtime.
The Trojans Sophie Hawkins swished the tying 3-point basket with five seconds left in front of the Wayzata student section.
Wayzata led by four points at halftime while playing in front of over 4,000 fans at Hopkins High School.
The state tournament begins March 15 with quarterfinal games on the University of Minnesota campus. Class AAA will play at Maturi Pavillion and Class AAAA at Williams Arena.
Semifinals and finals will be at Williams Arena on March 16 and 18, respectively.
