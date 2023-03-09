Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6) opened Thursday’s Section 6AAA final against Holy Angels (22-6) on a 12-2 run before finishing with a 71-47 win.

The third consecutive meeting of the two teams in the section final was played at Chanhassen High School as BSM junior Olivia Olson scored 32 points in what was a complete team victory as senior Sierre Lumpkin finished with 11 points and sophomore Zahara Bishop had 10 points.

Taylor Woodson
Buy Now

Senior forward Taylor Woodson makes an athletic play on the basketball in the Hopkins girls team's 55-53 loss Feb. 10 at Wayzata.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments