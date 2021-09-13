Setting his goal to catch just one touchdown, the senior receiver hauls them in from classmate Mitchell January
Reducing mistakes was the key theme between the opening loss at Providence Academy and Friday’s 35-14 win over St. Paul Central in the home opener at Spartan Stadium.
“We made sure we refined our craft this week,” coach Kris Pulford said.
The senior connection of quarterback Mitchell January to receiver Henry Schaefer was potent all game, accounting for four touchdowns. “We threw the long ball very well and it was cool to see that because they were working the same side as receivers last year and Mitchell stepping in to play quarterback is big for us. He had a big night tonight and still has work to go. It’s been fun to see him develop even from the first game to tonight.”
In particular, Pulford said January has continued to improve his football and read progression this week.
January completed 12-of-23 passes for 290 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 71 yards on 12 carries including a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
Schaefer had six catches for 202 yards scoring on plays of 98, 3, 12, and 50 yards, respectively.
His goal coming into the season was to catch one touchdown. After the game, his teammates lifted him onto their shoulders in the end zone to celebrate blowing by that goal.
“We were like, ‘come on man you have to pump it up more than that’ so he had a bunch tonight, which was special to see,” Pulford said.
After the game, Schaefer said: “Yeah, the goal was one but I’ll take four, what can I say.”
As for being lifted up by his teammates, Schaefer said: “It felt pretty good since those were my first touchdowns of high school football.”
Central opened the scoring and had the Spartans pinned near its goal line when the offensive line protected January long enough to find Schaefer, who went the distance on a 98-yard touchdown on the opening offensive play.
It was a bit of deja vu as Richfield scored on the opening play at Providence last week.
“It was a bender route around AJ [Shelley] and saw no one there so I ran to the open spot and Mitchell threw a perfect pass to me and the rest was history,” Schaefer said.
Kaleb Olson caught two passes for 34 yards, while Elijah Randle, AJ Shelley, and Trevon Cunningham each had one catch. Cunningham went for 30 yards.
Defensively, Richfield limited Central to 40 yards on the ground. Richfield’s Ryan Kelleher and Payton Gustafson led the unit with three tackles and Olson had one sack on two tackles. Shannon Cook, Cy Sengsourichanh and Roberto Narvaez each had two tackles.
“The defense was amazing because we gave them a short field a couple of times and they came in and shut them down every time,” Pulford said. “It was fun to see them come in and do something special.”
The defense played as a complete unit, swarming to the ball which meant the first player to the play had backup and was limited again.
“Same thing for the offense in making good reads and trusting their buddies they are going to be there as well,” Pulford said.
The team also focused on positive thinking to get the desired outcome.
“Saying I can, I will, I am instead of I need to, I have to, I should and when something goes wrong, we can do better and will do better and we don’t need to hang our head and keep playing,” said Pulford, who noticed that positive approach on the sideline and the field in body language and demeanor.
After three big mistakes on special teams against Providence, which led to 21 points, Pulford said the unit was improved this week.
Richfield hosts Southwest at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 then travels to Bloomington Stadium to face Kennedy at noon Sept. 25.
