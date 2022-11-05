A rare goalie free kick helps set the tone for Holy Angels

When Holy Angels senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness launched a free kick from the middle of the Vikings logo in the early moments of the Class AA state championship game, she didn’t realize what happened until her teammates started swarming her.

Goalie goal celebration
Holy Angels senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness, middle, is surrounded by teammates after scoring six minutes into the Class AA state championship game Friday.
Audrey Garton
Holy Angels junior Audrey Garton charges past a Mahtomedi player during their Class AA state championship game at US Bank Stadium. 
Trophy presentation
Four captains pick up Class AA state championship trophy to begin the Holy Angels celebration Friday.

