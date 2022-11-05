A rare goalie free kick helps set the tone for Holy Angels
When Holy Angels senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness launched a free kick from the middle of the Vikings logo in the early moments of the Class AA state championship game, she didn’t realize what happened until her teammates started swarming her.
What she chalked up to putting a little something more into the free kick turned out to be the first goal in what would be a remarkable title-game win against four-time defending state champion Mahtomedi at US Bank Stadium on Nov. 4.
The Stars defense full of youth and inexperience was up to the challenge to deny a veteran-laden Zephyrs squad who kept coming at the goal in waves. Mahtomedi finally broke through with the tying goal in the 59th minute after Sandness made an inntial save in traffic before the rebound was knocked in to make it a 1-1 contest.
That score stood through the remaining 21 minutes of regulation plus two more 10 minute overtime periods to set up a nail-bitting penalty kick shootout to decide the state title.
Sandness stopped the opening shot to set the tone and made a second key save as Holy Angels went on to win the shootout 6-5. The clinching goal came from sophomore Briarleigh Dahl who converted her first shot but did so before the referee whistle. She had to do it again and replicated that first shot to the same spot, the left side of the goal to send the Stars into full-on celebration mode.
