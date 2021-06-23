Cost of living and merit pay increases approved by city council
A new employment agreement for Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez was approved by the City Council at its June 1 meeting, an agreement that provides her with a 6% total increase in salary, from $154,502 to $163,925.
A 3% cost of living adjustment and an additional 3% for merit pay will raise her hourly rate from $74.28 per hour to $78.81 per hour.
According to research provided by staff to the council, the average salary for city managers in similarly sized cities in the area is $168,784 per year.
The raise came after a performance review was completed in a closed session conducted by the council earlier this spring. First reviewed in open session in mid-May, the council considered the pay increase at its May 25 meeting, but tabled the matter so that staff could pull together more information about the pay schedules in place in similar-sized cities.
Councilmember Ben Whalen said after the council decided to postpone its decision at the May 25 meeting, “I just want to clarify that staff did help with comparing with other regional city manager salaries and that is partially what informs us, as well as matching the cost of living increase of other director and manager positions. We wanted to offer that clarity because that is the reason we delayed the (decision).”
After receiving that information, the council took action June 1.
During the discussion by the council, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said, “We’re thankful to be able to connect with our city manager and we’re tremendously thankful for her leadership and the work she has been doing over the past year, given all the challenges that we’ve faced. The challenges have been unprecedented. We’re appreciative of her leadership and are look forward to our work together in the future.”
Councilmembers Mary Supple and Ben Whalen echoed the mayor’s comments and Councilmember Simon Trautmann expanded upon those thoughts by saying, “We recognize the exceedingly challenging job (Rodriguez has) under normal circumstances. These have not been normal circumstances. I just want to say to our community that this is a really challenging job that you have and the government demands that we conduct an assessment of your review on the public record, too. I want to say thank you for the hours people see and the hours people don’t see. We know you are committed to our city and we look forward to working with you in the coming year.”
