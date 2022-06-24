Annual concert is a way for AHA to engage with community
Rock the Lawn, an outdoor music concert being held for the sixth year at the Academy of Holy Angels (AHA), not only brings music to Richfield, but is a way for the Catholic school to invite the community onto its campus.
This year’s concert headlining Martin Zellar and the Hardways will open doors at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 25.
Music is set to begin with the Mark Miller Band at 7:30 p.m.
AHA is located at 6600 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield.
Jesse Foley, the Major Gifts and Alumni Officer at AHA, said the event has been a success in years past because of the work and expertise provided by Paul Peterson, Well known as a musician and producer, Peterson is also a Richfield resident and 1983 alum of AHA.
The event started as an all-class reunion, Foley said. “It was started as a creative way to trot in our alumni and kind of get them more engaged,” he said.
As the concert continued through the early years, it began to draw attention.
“Pretty soon we found that teachers were coming, and coaches were coming, and parents were coming, and past parents were coming, and all along we kind of promoted it as a kind of community of Richfield event,” Foley said.
But to get it to evolve into an even more inclusive production, Foley said there were specific strategies they considered.
“I live in Richfield, too,” Foley said. “So, Paul and I have had conversations about how to get more people from the surrounding community to participate.”
A big key was to produce a professional show and provide a high quality event. That has been accomplished by Peterson’s involvement and guidance over the years.
Another factor has been to book quality acts.
Foley said landing Martin Zellar and the Hardways checks off that “quality acts” box, adding that the unique location and setting has also lended a dramatic ambiance.
With the 1930s architecture of the original school building serving as the backdrop, laser lighting plays off the frontage.
“It really is a unique venue with building in the background lit up by laser show,” Foley said.
Zellar is recognized for his work with the Gear Daddies, a group that earned national recognition and played a night as the musical guest on the David Letterman Show.
“We were fortunate to lock him in as our headliner,” Foley said.
While there is a $25 ticket price, those proceeds go back to paying for the production.
Foley said the school hosts the event as a “friend-raiser,” not a fundraiser.
“It’s a community celebration and chance to be together. It’s not seen as major fundraiser for (AHA),” Foley said.
“We were founded in 1931. We were here when Richfield was just getting started, so this is a unique way for us to open the doors to the community, and it’s so fun seeing so many come out and enjoy a fun night of music.”
In addition to the live music, there will be lawn games, food trucks, and bars offering beer, wine and seltzer. Ticket/drink packages are available.
To attend, one must be 21 years of age.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/42ywhpth.
