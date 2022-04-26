The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas has announced Richfield Middle School Language Arts teacher Maria Grams as the recipient of the 2022 Leo Weiss Courage to Teach Award.
The Leo Weiss Courage to Teach Award recognizes one educator who goes beyond the requirements of curriculum to teach and inspire young people about the lessons of the Holocaust.
Grams has nine years experience teaching at Richfield Middle School, most recently as an Advanced Language Arts & Humanities teacher who emphasizes cultivating creativity, building empathy, and highlighting the diverse perspectives of her students and voices within the community.
Judi Shin, Jewish Community Relations Council Speakers Bureau and Generations After MN volunteer, nominated Grams and wrote: “I have worked with Maria for the past two years through Generations After MN/Learning Through Legacy. Maria takes it upon herself to make sure her students not only study the Holocaust but have a deep understanding of the ‘how and why’ it happened.
“As I shared my family’s story of survival with Maria’s classes, I was so impressed by how prepared the students were. She made this experience seem incredibly important and let the students know how hearing individual stories can be a big part of how they live their future lives. The students’ questions and comments were incredibly insightful and deep, and I believe that is a direct reflection of Maria’s teaching. She welcomed me into her classroom (virtually), and I felt like I left learning an incredible amount from her about how she relates to her students and knows how to engage them in meaningful and thoughtful conversations.”
Richfield Middle School Principal Erica Barlow called Grams “one of the most beloved teachers here at Richfield Middle School. Students love her and her lessons are incredibly engaging.”
Grams will be honored at the 2022 Minnesota and the Dakotas Yom HaShoah Commemoration. This year’s commemoration will be held at Temple Israel in Minneapolis Thursday, April 28. A Reading of the Names ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the community commemorative service at 7 p.m.
