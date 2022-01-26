Charles and Keno Vanier set the tone for young program
The Vanier family continues to leave a mark on Richfield wrestling with brothers Charles and Keno Vanier leading the Spartans’ lineup at the top two lightweights 106 and 113 pounds.
Charles, a freshman, is ranked 10th at 106 pounds (Class AA), compiling an 11-1 record through the Jan. 20 quadrangular meet against Stillwater, Roseville and St. Agnes.
Keno, a senior, boasts an 8-2 mark at 113 pounds and is among the Lean and Mean wrestlers in the Jan. 13 rankings.
Spartans coach Carl Maierss said the season has gone exactly how he expected it to for the Vaniers, and not just because they are really good, which they are.
“They are getting the exact results you’d expect because of what they put in,” Maiers said. “Not only have they not missed practice but they find time outside of practice to put the work in to get better. They are the ultimate role models for what we want our guys to do.”
The Vaniers were part of a Richfield quadrangular meet Jan. 20, wrestling against No. 2 ranked (Class AAA) Stillwater, St. Agnes and Roseville.
Richfield won all three matches they didn’t forfeit against Stillwater including Charles Vanier pinning Aidan Mincey 2:17 into their 106-pound match. Keno Vanier followed with an 18-5 major against Joe Dauffenbach at 113 pounds. Senior Josh Drepaul closed out the match with a heavyweight fall against Charlie Gleason in 1:19.
St. Agnes defeated Richfield 60-14 and Roseville beat out the Spartans 45-24.
Richfield has three senior heavyweights on the roster including Alex Molina Escandon who stayed with his St. Agnes opponent to score late points in a 4-3 final to end the match on a high note.
Josh Drepaul and Joey Thompson join Molina Escandon as the three 285-pound seniors for Richfield.
“All three are varsity-caliber guys who put in all of the work and with Josh out, what we told them all is this is why you are ready to go, in case someone isn’t able to go,” Maiers said.
Molnia Escandon added another win against Roseville by a pin on Senior Night at Richfield High School.
“They all have these tools to be successful and it is no surprise they are working now,” Maiers said.
Four freshmen not only help fill the roster, but also provide the next generation of Richfield wrestlers. Tanner Zellmer was in action at 138 pounds, Magnus McGrath competed at 170 pounds and Elijah Iheanetu was at 182 pounds.
Richfield was able to add two middle school wrestlers once their season wrapped up after winter break, including Brendan Smith (eighth grade, 106) and Chance Pongdara (seventh grade, 120 pounds)
Vanier success
Charles Vanier came into the quad meet off a third-place finish at the Rogers Holiday Matness Tournament Dec. 29-30. He was 5-1 at the meet, including avenging a pin by Park’s Zack Carr with a 9-2 decision in the third-place match.
Charles won both of his 106-pound matches at the Larry Severson Raider Invite (Northfield) Dec. 18 and placed third at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite in early December where he competed at 113 pounds.
Keno Vanier started the season at 126 pounds and went 2-1 at 120 pounds to place third at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite Dec. 4. He used a 5-0 decision win over Fridley’s Gabe Arika to claim third place.
Keno moved to 113 pounds on Dec. 16 and earned falls in a 2-0 start at the new weight including St. Charles Colton Mathison in 1:44 at the Raider Invite Dec. 18.
He went 3-2 at the Rogers holiday tournament Dec. 29-30 to place fourth at 113 pounds.
Extra winter break
Richfield resumed team practices Jan. 14 after two weeks away due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Settling into the new practice and training area, Maiers appreciates the opportunity for the program to call an area it’s own. “It’s great to have a place we can settle into and continue to make it our own – display our history and accolades plus have the equipment and set-up we want with weights, combat bags, and plyometrics to set up our wrestlers for success.”
Maiers praised the work already done by the booster club to raise funds, apply for grants and more. “Our booster club came up with some creative ways to fundraise over the last almost two years,” he said.
Maiers also noted the work the assistant coaches put in with the team to be able to compete after the struggles during the 2020-21 season from the pandemic.
They include Willie Kusnier, John Maiers, Jafari Vanier and Steven Flucas. “With everything that goes into a season, a highlight has been our coaches and why they do what they do. They have all been huge with getting this wheel moving forward. All of them have certain expertise and the team has shown a lot of growth because of it.”
