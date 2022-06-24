The United States Women of Today (USWT) held its year-end 2022 convention in Duluth, June 10-11.
Of the 79 USWT members in attendance was Michele Thompson of Richfield, who is currently a member of the New Hampton Iowa Women of Today (WT).
Thompson joined Richfield WT in April 1992. In 1996-97 she served as Minnesota WT Personal Enrichment Program Manager; then in 1997-98 she became USWT Personal Enrichment Program Manager. After serving five years on national, she was elected US Women of Today President in June 2002.
In April 2006, just before her Richfield WT chapter closed, she transferred her membership to the New Hampton Iowa WT - and has served on the Iowa WT state staff for the past 16 years, including three years as Iowa State President (2008-09, 2014-15, 2016-17). She is currently serving a two-year term (2021-23) as Iowa Secretary. In addition, she is serving as New Hampton IA co-president this year.
Thompson attended the USWT year-end convention, along with three members from her New Hampton chapter. The weekend included a forum on website training, recognition of 2nd (Sept-Dec) and 3rd trimester (Jan-April) awards/incentives, along with year-end awards; and election of 2022-23 USWT officers.
Under her guidance, as well as Co-President Laura Bentley, the New Hampton WT was recognized as Outstanding Parliamentarian contact for 2nd trimester, along with having an in-chapter extension (4 new members in one month), growth +4 (2nd trimester); and being a Gold chapter (75% retention and sign 4 NMAs). For 3rd trimester the chapter had 100% retention, and grew by one. The New Hampton WT was also recognized for having Growth +8 for the year as well as being a Gold Chapter for year-end (having been gold chapter 2 of 3 trimesters). They also were recognized as an All-American chapter, Outstanding Parliamentarian/contact for 2021-22. Because of New Hampton’s growth, the Iowa WT was also recognized for year-end growth of 8.
Thompson received several special recognitions: As both Programming and Extensions outstanding contact for third trimester. In addition, she was recognized as Outstanding State Secretary for 2021-22 as well as one of only 23 Outstanding State Officers for the year.
In addition to all her recognition for this year, Thompson is also serving as secretary for both the US Founder’s Charities (USWT foundation) and USWT Ambassadors. USWT Ambassadors is the highest recognition a member can receive - for their long-lasting service/commitment to the Women of Today. Michele received hers in June 2004.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.