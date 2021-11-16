‘Toots’ Merriman grew up in a family of 12 and had 8 children of her own
Terese “Toots” Merriman, a 71-year resident of Richfield who is currently living at Mainstreet Village in Richfield, recently celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends.
“I was born (Oct. 31) in Royalton, Minnesota, and raised on the farm outside of Royalton,” she wrote in an emailed response to questions.
She was born to Florian and Sophia Kloss, the second youngest of 12 children. Her siblings, in order of birth, were Julius, Mary, Joe, Frank, Ray, Betty, Anne, Geri, Pete, Cyril, [Terese], and Clare.
“When my parents sold the farm, I moved in to town with them,” she added.
Her earliest memories of her family life centered on home activities. “I remember baking bread for family at 6 years old on the farm,” she wrote.
Terese and her youngest brother, Clare, were called “girly and boyzie,” but as she grew older her sisters didn’t like the name Terese, so they started calling her “Toots,” a name that has stuck with her since.
She attended first through eighth grade in Royalton before moving to Minneapolis, where she worked as a piecework sewer and as a seamstress at a downtown wedding shop.
She met her husband-to-be, Everett Merriman, in Royalton.
“Everett was good friends with my ‘baby brother’ Clare. We dated before Everett joined the Army Air Corps during WWII and flew in B-29s as the Chief Flight Officer. We married after he was discharged and lived in Minneapolis,” she said.
Not long after their marriage, they built a home at 74th Street and Oakland Avenue in Richfield in 1950.
The Merrimans raised their own large family, eight children in all.
Family has always provided Toots with her most significant memories, she said. When asked about the happiest moments in her life, she said simply, “being with family.”
When asked about the riskiest thing she has ever done, her answer provided the basis for a completely different story: “When I chased the Feds away when they were looking for moonshiners at my brother’s house.”
Her secret to her longevity? “It’s in God’s hands and my Catholic faith,” she said.
