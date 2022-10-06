Mayoral election is uncontested

Voters in Richfield will elect one candidate to the Richfield City Council.

mary supple

Mary Supple
Husniyah Dent Bradley

Husniyah Dent Bradley
Sharon Christensen

Sharon Christensen 

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments