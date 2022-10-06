Mayoral election is uncontested
Voters in Richfield will elect one candidate to the Richfield City Council.
Husniyah Dent Bradley and Sharon Christensen are seeking the council’s at-large seat held by Mary Supple. Supple is unopposed in the city’s mayoral election. Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez is not seeking reelection.
Supple is completing her first four-year term on the City Council. She is the chairwoman of the Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority and is president of the Richfield Economic Development Authority.
She supports the need for quality housing for all, the importance of proactive support for small businesses and appropriate and forward-looking redevelopment in the city.
In addition to her participation and leadership in civic affairs, Supple was a teacher in Richfield Public Schools for 33 years before retiring in 2021 and was active in leadership of Education Richfield, the local affiliate of Education Minnesota.
She has served as a contract negotiator and as Education Richfield’s president. Supple was a trustee on the Minnesota Teacher Retirement Association Board.
She is a liaison to the Richfield Arts Commission and Richfield Friendship City Commission and a member of Richfield League of Women Voters, Richfield Historical Society and Richfield DFL.
Information about her candidacy is available online at marysupple.com.
The mayor will receive an annual salary of $13,124, while council members will receive $10,187.
For this Voters Guide, the Sun Current sent questions to each council candidate. Their answers appear below.
At-large seat
Husniyah Dent Bradley
Address: 6625 Stevens Ave.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Pre-Med from Spelman College; Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law
Occupation: Assistant Director of Career and Professional Development at Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Community involvement: Chair of Richfield Transportation Commission, President of Richfield Foundation, President of Wood Lake Village Association, Past member of Richfield Human Rights Commission
Contact information: dent4richfieldmn@gmail.com
Why are you running for Richfield City Council?
I have lived in Richfield for 20 years and I have been involved in the community in various ways throughout that time. I enjoy meeting and talking to the residents of Richfield and I have enjoyed volunteering with everyone.
I have been involved on city commissions and boards and I have an understanding of how the city works and functions and want to apply my knowledge and expertise to the direction of the city. The issues that are most important to me are public safety, transportation, equity and housing. I want to continue to advocate for equity when it comes to the operation of the city as a whole to ensure that everyone is considered when making decisions no matter what their economic background, accessibility differences or racial background.
Are you satisfied with the decisions Richfield has made regarding redevelopment proposals?
Some of the work that the Richfield Planning Commission has done over the past few years has been beneficial for the city. They have brought a lot of ideas to the City Council regarding redevelopment, and for the most part it has worked out.
Some of the redevelopment proposals could have been improved upon by having the developer inform the community that they had plans to change the direction of how the property has been used in the past. If a particular project was not right for the city, then it was not redeveloped.
I think that the city needs to continue to carefully critique new redevelopment proposals in the future.
Do you agree with the priorities and decisions of the current council?
Yes, I do mostly agree and I know that a lot of hard work and dedication goes into running the city.
I think that they have done a great job balancing the needs of the city with that of the residents.
They have been able to respond to changes that are requested and are able to pivot to a new idea when one does not get accomplished. They seem to take into consideration some of the comments and suggestions that they receive and act upon situations when they need to. They understand what their role is and are open to feedback and guidance from different departments and decision makers.
Sharon Christensen
Address: 6929 10th Ave.
Education: Harding High School – St. Paul; St. Paul Technical Vocational Institute (now St. Paul College) – Legal Secretary Course; University of Minnesota – various classes
Occupation: Legal Secretary, Minnesota Department of Human Services
Community involvement: In the past I was actively engaged in my family’s activities relating to school, sports and Scouts. I am currently a treasurer and executive board member of Local 2181, AFSCME Council 5. I am a past Guardian Ad Litem for Hennepin County.
Contact information: 612-402-0122
Why are you running for Richfield City Council?
I believe that members of the City Council should be engaged with citizens and an ambassador representing their district.
With that being said, however, they also should work with others on the council of the other districts to come alongside them if help is needed in other areas. I would like to see Richfield as a community where you don’t “go to and through” but a community where you “go to and stay.”
Are you satisfied with the decisions Richfield has made regarding redevelopment proposals?
Redevelopment is a necessary part of any city’s growth. I do have concerns, however, regarding the type of redevelopment projects that have been completed as well as future projects planned.
It’s one thing to say, yes it’s good for the tax base, but in order to keep the city as a place where people want to be, you need adequate sized, affordable, accessible housing and businesses to make that happen.
Community engagement in these areas is a necessary part of redevelopment, their opinions do matter, and should be taken into consideration when projects come up.
Do you agree with the priorities and decisions of the current council?
Generally yes. It would be nice to see more thought into the type of development and/or redevelopment that they approve, perhaps getting a sense of what members of the community have to say about a particular project.
