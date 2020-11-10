Richfield veterans memorial
A brief Veterans Day ceremony will be held 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial in Richfield.
 
The ceremony, which will be hosted the board of the Honoring All Veterans Memorial, will recognize all veterans, but especially those newly-added to the memorial.
 
 
Those attending will be required to wear a mask and follow proper social distancing. Plan for the weather (umbrellas are often need, as well as a warm coat, hat and mittens). 
Load comments