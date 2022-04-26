Spartans tested at Under the Lights meet at Irondale to open the season
Richfield track and field has been busy making the most of the opportunities to get outside this spring for three early-season meets before hosting twice to end April.
The Spartans traveled to Mahtomedi April 21 for the eight-team Heidi Kunz Invitational where the boys placed second with 137 points, 58 points behind Mahtomedi while the girls were fourth with 64 points, three points clear of Mounds Park Academy and St. Paul Academy and Summit School.
Junior Casey Gay won the 800 run in 2:04.26, while Nathan Gay was runner-up in the 1,600 run in 4:56.27.
Senior hurdler Henry Schaefer looks to be strong again this spring, finishing second in the 300 (45.33) and third in the 110 (16.98). He also placed second in the triple jump going 37 feet, 2 inches and Casey Gay was third going 36-5.
Richfield won the 4x200 relay in 1:36.27 and the 4x800 relay was second in 9:04.44.
Sophomore Joaquin Jamison was third in the high jump clearing 5-6 while junior Elijah Hudson and sophomore Brennan Thimm each cleared 5-4 to share fourth place.
Senior Dane Hanks was third in the 400 in 54.87 and Jamison was seventh in 57.10.
In the girls events, sprinters sophomore Janiya Moore and senior Corrina Jones were among the top finishers in their respective races. Jones was second in the 200 in 28.13 while Moore was third in 28.16. Moore gained the edge in the 100 finishing third in 13.45 while Jones was fifth in 13.60.
Juniors Samaria Lofton and Jaci Hintz each cleared 4-6 in the high jump but Lofton reached the mark in fewer attempts to place third while Hintz was sixth.
Junior Romina Santos was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 57.14.
Tri-Metro True Team
Each of the Tri-Metro Conference track teams took part in the Tri-Metro True Team meet at Fridley on April 19 with Richfield winning the boys title over St. Anthony Village by 83.5 points (400-316.5), while Holy Angels was third.
In the girls team race, Visitation beat out Holy Angels for the title by only 16.5 points (381.5-365), while Richfield was fourth with 299 points.
All finishers scored points instead of just finalists.
In the boys events, Casey Gay edged Nathan Gay for the 800 win in 2:05.85 to 2:08.41, while Hanks won the 400 in 55.72. Richfield sophomore Thomas Madrid won the 3,200 in 11:06.3.
Schaefer won the 110 hurdles in 17.22 and was second in the 300 in 45.26. He was fourth in the triple jump going 39-5 3/4 and Casey Gay was sixth, reaching 38-4 1/2.
Senior thrower Brady Moore swept both events winning the shot put with a season-best 40-6 ahead of classmate Josh DrePaul, who reached 39-01 to finish second. Moore went 101 feet to win the discus.
Junior Trey Petersen cleared 9-6 to win the pole vault and was two-feet ahead of Holy Angels’ runner-up senior Alan Brady who cleared 7-6.
Holy Angels senior Josh Gillard won the high jump with a new personal-best height of 6-2 while he was fourth in the long jump going 19-7.
Holy Angels sophomore Jake Zitek was third in the shot put 37-9 1/2 and senior Finnegan Zellmer was fourth in the discus (98 feet) and sixth in the shot put (32-9).
Stars junior Colin Kaster was third in the 3,200 in 11:26.91 which was a new personal best and was seventh in the 1,600 run in 5:09.60.
Junior Adam Katalinich was fourth in the 800 in 2:13.92.
In the girls’ events, Holy Angels won six events including sophomore Brooke Wisdom winning the long jump with a personal best of 16-2.
The Stars 4x400 and 4x800 relays won their respective races in 4:43.93 and 11:13.02.
Holy Angels freshman Maggie Moe won the 3,200 in 13:01.28 and sophomore Caroline Pierce won the 1,600 in 5:59.31. S
Sophomore Ashely Fisher won the 100 finals in 12.68 and sophomore Kiera O’Rourke was second in the 800 in 2:40.98.
Richfield freshman Nadine Neu and junior Margaret Weiss each cleared 6-6 in the pole vault but Neu did so in fewer attempts to win the meet while Weiss was runner-up.
Jones was fourth in the 200 (27.89) and Moore was fourth in the 400 (1:07.13).
Lofton cleared 4-6 to place fourth, sharing the position with Holy Angels senior Cleo Haase.
Spartans Under the Lights
Richfield opened the season at the Knights Under the Lights event at Irondale High School April 8.
Moore won the 400 dash in 1:06.12, ahead of Forest Lake’s Torrance Lucas who finished in 1:06.22.
Schaefer placed third in the 110 hurdles in 17.83 and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 45.62.
Hanks was second in the 400 in 55.13 and Jamison was seventh in the 200 in 24.87.
Casey Gay was second in the 800 and Nathan Gay was third in the 1600. Madrid was fifth in the 1600 and third in the 3200 in 11:25.89.
Jamison and Mitchell January each cleared 5-4 in the high jump to share sixth place.
Moore was fourth in the shot put (38-10 1/2) and Joe Thompson was sixth in the event in 36-4.
Lofton was fourth in the 200 dash in 29.86 and Kateryn Tepozteco was seventh in 32.14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.