Council approves levy and budget, sets date for public hearing
The Richfield City Council last week approved the municipality’s 2022 proposed budget and preliminary property tax levy Sept. 14.
The 2022 preliminary gross tax levy was set at $25,127,419, with the levy for the general fund operations set at $20,067,061. This will be a 4.98% increase from the city’s 2021 levy.
With the approval, the council is authorized to revise the levy downward, but cannot increase it above the approved level.
The tax impact for the owner of a home valued at $266,000, the average assessed value for a home in Richfield, will be $13.29, or $1.11 per month.
The City Council is still accepting feedback regarding the 2022 budget and tax levy. The council will vote to certify the final levy at its Dec.14 meeting.
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said the budgeting process was especially important this year due to several factors, including the pandemic.
The year “was really hard and staff took a lot of time ... to find ways to bring the levy down,” Regan Gonzalez said. “It’s been tough on city staff and hard on our residents and looking at levy increases is difficult. But this took a lot of hard work, so huge thanks to our staff.”
In addition to setting the tax levy for 2022, the council also approved next year’s general fund budget of $27,868,330.
Public Safety and Fire Services account for the largest chunks of the budget.
The Police Department’s budget for 2022 is nearly $11 million, followed by Fire Services at just more than $5 million.
Public Works ($4,751,100) and Recreation Services ($2,151,320) are followed by Community Development, Legislative/Executive, administration and Finance in appropriations.
The breakdown of the appropriations for each department is as follows:
• Legislative/Executive - $1,113,300
• Administrative Services - $973,080
• Finance - $769,760
• Public Safety - $10,926,920
• Fire Services - $5,130,730
• Community Development - $1,802,120
• Public Works - $4,751,100
• Recreation Services - $2,151,320
• Transfers Out - $250,000
• Total general fund - $27,868,330
The tax levy placed on all taxable property in the city for 2022 is as follows:
• General Fund - $20,067,0612
• Equipment - $835,000
• Economic Development Authority - $556,823
• Debt Service - $3,668,535
But infrastructure needs will make up the bulk of increases in next year’s budget.
That includes spending toward the 77th Street Underpass and the 65th Street Reconstruction projects.
In addition, the city will be starting its organized garbage collection, which will cost $200,000 to implement.
Police reform programs and initiatives are also being implemented next year at an estimated cost of $100,000, according to staff.
“The communications staff is working on more information for residents for those who want to learn more about it,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said.
“The (budget) presentation made on Aug. 24 is online, and I am, of course available for any questions.”
Councilmember Ben Whalen said it’s important to look deeper into the budget for what it reveals about the city’s direction and priorities.
“We, as a staff and council, have talked about this. We repeat the numbers over and over, but there is a story there,” Whalen said. “Taxes are what we invest in and a budget is a moral document. There’s a much bigger story here than just numbers.”
Whalen described the city’s support of its staff, the need to update equipment, the continuing evolution of infrastructure and why equity is increasingly being embedded into all city operations.
“As always, much of the increase (of the budget and levy) is to continue supporting our staff. That’s where most of our services come as a city. They make pretty much everything we do happen. Supporting them is a huge investment year after year, and it is well worth it,” Whalen said.
Whalen described the need to update IT, audio-visual and software systems because there are “lots of things that haven’t been updated for years, if not decades. So we desperately need that.”
He also highlighted the ongoing costs for infrastructure improvements, concluding that the “work on the equity plan and putting budgeting behind that is important. I just want to say that we need to keep telling the story about what the budget makes possible.”
The Truth in Taxation meeting, which is open to residents’ questions, will be held 6 p.m. Nov. 30 during a special City Council meeting. The meeting will be held at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave., inside the council chambers.
