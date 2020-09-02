The city of Richfield is highlighting its race and equity work in announcing plans to hire an equity and inclusion coordinator.
“Centering equity and inclusion is a must for any organization in today’s world and is the foundation for not only a responsive and inclusive government, but also for a prosperous community where everyone feels welcomed and valued,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said.
“The city council is excited to be taking our city’s commitment to equity and inclusion to the next level by hiring a full-time coordinator solely dedicated to achieving this vision.”
The coordinator position, which was posted for hiring last week on the city’s website, will be responsible for advancing equity, diversity and inclusion efforts within the city, both internally with employees, the council, commissions and boards, and within the communities which the organization serves.
The equity and inclusion coordinator will identify ways to further embed equity and inclusion into operations, practices and behaviors by creating and implementing strategies that promote cultural competency.
“The city has been on a journey towards equity for years, including participation in the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, required equity training for all employees, revamping hiring processes and creating safe spaces for conversations on race,” Assistant City Manager Pam Dmytrenko said. “But, as an organization we have gone as far as we can without the addition of an equity expert to our staff. Hiring an equity and inclusion coordinator will enhance the work that has already been done and expand it into other areas of focus.”
City leadership believes that the equity work undertaken by staff will not only lead to professional growth but personal growth as well.
“The more individuals develop their capacity to identify inequities and learn skills to root them out, the more it becomes second nature,” Executive Aide/Analyst Blanca Martinez Gavina said. “Whether it is at work or at home, if we fail to treat one person equitably, we fail everyone.”
For information about the position or to apply, visit richfieldmn.gov/jobs.
