Science teacher alleged to have made inappropriate comments in class on day Chauvin was convicted of murder
The Richfield School Board last week listened to the concerns of students, parents, and community members regarding comments about George Floyd that they allege were made by a high school science teacher.
Addressing the board during the community comment portion of the May 17 meeting, the speakers said the teacher’s comments came on April 20, the day Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of Floyd. Several commenters demanded the immediate termination of the teacher, who went unnamed during the meeting.
Richfield High School student Piper Wilson said the teacher’s comments constituted “racially biased statements. Students have said he’s also been openly transphobic ... and refuses to acknowledge non-binary people. Other comments (by the teacher) have left me and my friends unsettled.”
“The staff member in question will be on leave for the remainder of the school year,” a spokesperson wrote in response to the Sun Current. “All of their courses are being planned and supported by licensed instructors, including grading.”
The district refrained from providing further details. “The Richfield Public School District does not discuss personnel matters,” the spokesperson wrote. “As a public institution, it is our job to balance the public’s right to know with an employee’s right to fairness. We follow appropriate HR and employment law practices, as well as our own district policies.”
Student Grace Johnson told the board that a petition seeking action against the teacher had more than 600 signatures. “That’s more support than we thought,” she said. “The incident that happened is not OK, and it shouldn’t happen again. It made students feel unsafe at school.”
Student Christopher Nyakundi reiterated Johnson’s claims and questioned why the teacher, with more than 20 years in the district, hadn’t been called out before.
“This is not OK,” he said. “The fact he was able to come back to the school ... is not OK. This is a teacher that has been teaching here 20 years. ... How long has this been going on?”
The district spokesperson outlined the district’s protocol for such complaints. “We take any and all allegations of racism or discrimination seriously,” the spokesperson wrote.
“Hate speech and harassment of any kind are not tolerated in our district. In accordance with School Board Policy 103, we will investigate all complaints of harassment or violence and will discipline or take appropriate action against any student, teacher, administrator or other staff member who is found to have violated this policy.”
Those speaking publicly at last week’s meeting described the teacher as one who was, up until recently, one they respected.
“In the past, this was a teacher I looked up to,” Wilson said. “My friends and I would stop and talk to him after school and thought he was cool. Back then I didn’t know what I know now and no longer have that type of contact with him.”
Chara Blanch, the parent of a student at Richfield High School, reflected on the impact a teacher’s words have on children.
“Having a teacher in a public school system who makes comments such as those that he has made with a student body that is 72 percent students of color, makes this an unsafe place for these kids to come to school,” she said.
“The comments that he has made on April 20 are abhorrent. Our focus is that we meet students where they are. I really hope that as elected officials in the city of Richfield for the first time you will do the right thing. It hasn’t happened yet. It hasn’t happened with this school board, and it hasn’t happened with the City Council. You guys have the opportunity to do the right thing and show this teacher the door where he belongs.”
Community member Paul Johnson said, “We’re sitting here in a place of higher education and I think all the adults are the ones learning here today. The fact that kids had to come together to hold you all accountable is kind of ridiculous and I hope that you all individually know that.” He went on to tell the board that teachers shouldn’t be allowed to hide behind labor protection when the violation is significant.
“Tenure is not qualified immunity. Tenure is for good teachers doing a good job to be protected. When bad teachers are doing a bad job, we need to get rid of them, period,” Johnson said.
Parent Timothy Johnson said, “This is Richfield, Minnesota, I love this town. I moved here because I love this town. We’ve been here over 20 years and plan to be here until they roll us out in a casket. I don’t want to see our town become the city that puts up with this stuff. And if our schools can’t do that, we’ve lost. It’s not right, guys. We gotta stop it. We gotta put an end to it and if that means this teacher has to go, then this teacher has to go. Please, please do the right thing for these kids.”
After the comments, Board Chair Tim Pollis attempted to move ahead with the meeting agenda, but the audience raised questions aloud about what plan the district would implement and what actions students and resident should expect from the board regarding the teacher.
Pollis explained the board could take no action on the matter because of a combination of privacy issues and guidelines to which the board must, by law, adhere.
Before eventually moving on with the agenda, Board Director Crystal Brakke addressed the audience.
“I know how hard it is. We (board members) are all sitting here passively; we have masks on, which makes it even harder to see our faces. I want to say ... I hear you. I do feel heavy with responsibility as I should, and I especially wanted to appreciate our students for being here, for sharing your experiences. I just wanted to say that I appreciate that you were here with us tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.