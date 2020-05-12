Teacher/coach selected to top 10 of Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award
A Richfield teacher has been selected as a top-10 finalist in the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award.
But for Richfield STEM School fourth-grade teacher Omar McMillan, that recognition is something he approaches with humility and with his favorite mantra playing in his head: “We Over Me.”
Known across Richfield as not only an influential teacher of young students, McMillan is also a successful high school basketball coach. His resourcefulness, continuity and humble approach to both arenas has become legendary around Richfield and are now being recognized across the state.
Though COVID-19 has forced the postponement of the award’s presentation this spring, it hasn’t slowed the ever-forward motion of McMillan.
“Being among the 10 finalists––that’s an award in itself,” McMillan said this past week.
But for the parents who nominated him for the annual award, as well as the multitude of students and families he has come to know and love, he represents everything that’s good in education and life.
“If I happen to win, then I use the platform to promote what it took to win––to instill that into other teachers,” McMillan said. “I’ll still be living in Richfield. I won’t be out buying a mansion in Minnetonka.”
Reaching the top 10 out of more than 100 nominees took some doing.
After being notified he was among the teachers nominated for this year’s award, Mcmillan said he was required to answer broad, philosophical questions at the outset––questions designed to help judges narrow the field from 135 down to 50 and finally down to the top 10.
He was one of the 10 teachers selected by an independent panel of 24 leaders in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits.
“I think the broadness of questions were a challenge––you know you could write a 15-page paper on [the topic]. But, we had to limit it down to a couple of pages, double-spaced,” he said about the initial process.
Taking it further
McMillan understood that it was important for him to center around his personality and how he teaches, but also how he incorporates equity in the classroom and providing every student with what they need to be successful.
“It’s about going further,” he said. “Does the teacher provide extra tutoring time? Do they recognize students who might need a laptop at home?”
Those are qualities McMillan brings to the classroom and the basketball court every day of the year.
“I’m an optimistic thinker, but I’m a competitor, I’m an athlete, I’m a coach, and I understand there’s a chance that I win and a chance that I lose,” McMillan said. “But in this sense just to be honored, or be selected, or to be acknowledged for something that I really, really love doing was a win in itself. Knowing that I’ve been doing this for 20 years and putting in all that I have, I understand this: The teachers that are selected year-after-year [for the Teacher of the Year Award] are not normal. What I mean by that is if all these teachers were ‘normal,’ everybody would be selected.
“The teachers they are selecting are different,” he continued. “They are different from the every day things that kids are seeing; that there’s something special [in the teachers] that somebody saw in them to have them nominated or honored. As we go through this process and we’re now being viewed by a committee, now you’re doing something special for the committee. They are seeing something in you that’s different from the other teachers you may have seen. As we get down to this final stage, again, this committee already knows what type of teacher they want, you just have to be that teacher. Your extra special gifts have to be what they are looking for,” McMillan said about the selection process.
Backstory
It’s been a slow crawl for McMillan. He started his journey by realizing education was his passion, but even that took some time.
Growing up in Milwaukee, McMillan looked to his mother and step-father for guidance. He credits God, but his parents were the two most influential humans in his life.
Iris and Anthony Nichols showed him early on in life the importance of discipline, fairness, and humility. He says proudly that though his parents are gone from his life, he still has “plenty of conversations with them.”
His love of sports and learning started as a youth in Milwaukee and culminated in his success in sports. He attended Milwaukee Washington High School and was a member of the basketball state championship team of 1993.
Understanding at that time that he always wanted to be an influence on children, he didn’t target education as his first focus.
“I wanted to be a pediatrician,” he said. When asked early on why he would choose the medical field over education, he was forthright: “There’s no money in education,” he remembered telling others.
But after he had a chance to do some work with youth through his college experience, he was told that he was “gifted with children.”
That was enough to turn his boat toward the field of education.
He was hired in Richfield as an elementary school teacher, but it wasn’t until a year or two later that he first joined the Richfield basketball program as an assistant coach. He eventually took over as head coach about 10 years ago.
The love he has for students, as well as his passion for coaching, has helped him dovetail his classroom teaching skills with those he uses on the court.
Most important to him is his knowledge of Richfield and especially his connections with the students who walk the halls.
“When I look at teaching and coaching and playing, I think a lot of ... the way I present myself as a coach and a teacher––it came from the background in which I was raised,” McMillan said.
“My mom was really heavy on making sure you had the books ... and she and my aunt and grandmother created their own summer school in the summer, so I didn’t even have a break. We had our own summer school. They got me to value school throughout my entire life. When it comes to those two disciplines, that’s what I bring into the classroom,” he said.
Community-building is also important to McMillan.
“My mom was all about helping out in the community, so I learned a lot about building community and giving back from my parents,” he said.
To that end, McMillan organizes rake-a-thons and other community-focused events involving his students and players. So we try to get as many people involved in the program and celebrating these youth as much as possible,” he added.
Making a difference
One of his greatest sources of pride is how his experiences in the classroom and the court have allowed him to make a difference in so many lives.
He talks about the students he teaches, and how they continue to be a part of his life, and he theirs.
“I probably know just about every high school kid in Richfield. Either I’ve taught them or coached them or they know my daughters,” he said.
“There are so many students who stop by to have lunch or students who want to volunteer,” he said about his ongoing experiences with students. “Now I’m getting to the age where I’m getting invited to college graduations and weddings. I’m holding newborns––that’s the biggest reward. One of my philosophies in life is to know that if you do a good job, they will come back. They come back to see how they can help you in the classroom or how they can help you on the court. That’s one of the things with basketball, too. My former players want to come back and help out the newer players. I take pride in that.”
With that in mind, the most rewarding aspects of his jobs involve students.
The most joy from his interactions comes from “the beginning and the never-ending end,” he said. “What I mean by that is when I first walk into a classroom for the first time, [the students] are anxious, nervous, they may have heard about you. I was told I’m the only teacher with a waiting list for kids to get into my class. When you see them come in, it’s just a super joy. My wife will tell you, and it drives her crazy, that I think summer vacation is a little too long. By the time the Fourth of July comes along, it’s time to get back to school,” he added.
The challenges
But there are challenges, as well.
“We live in a changing world,” he said. “I’m one of those people who is ... OCD about making sure I’ve touched every kid in the classroom or touched their life in some way. If I have 27 kids in my classroom, I want to be sure I’ve given all 27 the best I can possibly give them. Sometimes you can’t. Sometimes it’s not always realistic to give every kid all they can get because it’s more than they can meet or I just don’t have all those resources. That, to me, is a challenge, because I want 100 percent ... in making a difference in each and every one of those kids’ lives.”
He also described the challenges posed by individual students and the problems they bring to school.
“Sometimes kids come to school with more baggage than you can handle. The challenge to me as a teacher is not being able to impact. I just want to always be sure that I give everything to everybody in my classroom, every kid that I’ve coached. I don’t want any kid or any family to walk away and say, ‘We didn’t get what we needed from Mr. McMillan.’”
Not only has McMillan been selected as a top 10 Teacher of the Year, but his 2019-20 basketball team was also highly successful this past season, though the conclusion of the team’s tournament run came to an end before it was finished because of COVID-19.
“With all these accolades this year, there are two things I’ve been thinking about the most that I want people to understand––this didn’t happen overnight. While being honored this year, the hard work and the effort has been occurring over the 20 years of teaching and hard work over 25 years of coaching. I’m so thankful and honored to be recognized. I also work in one of the best districts; I have a great principal; I’ve been fortunate enough to have some great students and great families; my coaching staff this year was just phenomenal. We have this mantra, ‘We Over Me,’ about putting your teammates before your personal needs. Whatever you give to your teammates, you should get it back in return,” he said.
McMillan doesn’t look at work as work. He loves what he does and is somewhat taken aback with all the accolades.
“I felt overly-honored for doing something I considered my passion. It’s kind of like if you are a fisherman and love to fish. Now, somebody is going to give you an award for catching a fish?”
The future
But what about the future? What if he is selected as teacher of the year? Will he change?
“I can only be me,” he said. “The only thing that changes is that I get more motivated, regardless if it’s a win or loss. If I don’t end up being teacher of the year, because I’m competitive I’m going to work even harder to be Teacher of the Year. Being selected teacher of the year––that’s a rare chance. I may never be selected again, but my style will improve to affect even more lives,” he added.
His humility won’t take a backseat.
“That’s the basis of this. I try to be super humble about all these different things, but I give credit to all the people who helped get me here. I couldn’t have done any of these things or achieved any of these things without the support from my family or the students, families, principal, and people like that. If there’s a way to break up the trophy and give each and every one of them a piece of it, I would definitely do that.”
McMillan combines his passion for life, learning and the young people of the community with his love and respect of others.
“I say it humbly when I say I’ve been passionate about [teaching and coaching] from day one and I’m just being me. At the end of the day, I’m just being me when it comes to the amount of extra effort I give each one of my students and players––the love and the care. I don’t put on an extra show when people visit. I’m just being me.”
