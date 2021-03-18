City manager’s letter to Buttigieg offers council, city support
In a letter penned to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez expressed the city’s support for the “Minnesota Department of Transportation’s request for 2021 DOT Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant funds for the I-494, U.S. Highway 169 to MSP Airport project.”
Formally, the city council approved support for the grant request by Rodriguez at its March 9 meeting.
In particular, Rodriguez stated that the cities of Richfield and Bloomington feel the project “will greatly benefit our community, the region, and Minnesota’s economy. Moreover, a large part of Project 1 will directly benefit one of Minnesota’s ‘ACP-50’ (Area of Concentrated Poverty with greater than 50% people of color) by safely connecting them with jobs and other opportunities on either side of 494 through freeway ramp reconfiguration and improved pedestrian amenities.”
As stated in the staff report presented to the council for consideration of the grant support, “The Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) for the I-494 improvements recently approved the I-494 Vision Implementation Plan, which includes a proposed sequence of projects along the corridor. Project 1 now incorporates improvements that provide the greatest positive impacts to equity and safety for the Richfield and Bloomington communities.”
The staff report went on to state, “To strengthen the grant application, letters of support from local and regional partners are encouraged to demonstrate that the project has broad public support.”
Project 1 will include the construction of flyover ramps at the Interstate 35W interchange and the implementation of eastbound and westbound MnPASS express lanes from 35W west to Highway 100.
It will also include the construction of pedestrian bridges at Nicollet, Portland, and 12th avenues.
The total costs for Project 1, which will include construction, contingency funding, inflation, utilities and rights of way, are expected to run between $230 million and $280 million.
“As for the 494 project, we just had a workshop update on it ...,” Councilmember Ben Whalen said.
“It’s still a couple of years out on any construction, but they are moving ahead with the project that will start with some of the 35W interchange that includes the flyover ramps that have been proposed, as well as some of the bridges on Richfield’s south side across 494. There will be much more to come on that as we get specific details. I’m excited to see that’s moving ahead and I’m excited to support the grant proposal.”
Each individual project will be subject to municipal consent from local communities.
The staff report also indicated the grant program would fund a transportation project of “national and regional significance in line with the Biden Administration’s principles for national infrastructure projects.”
The project, the staff report continues, provides “good-paying jobs, improves safety, applies transformative technology and explicitly addresses climate change and racial equity.”
