RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

The Richfield Farmers Market will be held Saturdays throughout the summer, beginning May 14 at Veterans Memorial Park, 64th and Portland Avenue, 7 a.m. to noon.

The market will be held under the picnic pavilion, rain or shine, with more than 30 vendors providing seasonal produce, meats, breads, cheeses, coffee, treats and much more.

Forms of payment accepted are cash, credit and EBT/SNAP card. The Farmers Market matches up to the first $10 on your EBT/SNAP card with Market Bucks.

For updates, including information about vendors featured at upcoming market dates, sign up for the e-newsletter at richfieldmn.gov/news or follow the Farmers Market Facebook page at facebook.com/richfieldfarmersmarket.

More information is available by emailing Market Coordinator Bonnie Hanna-Powers at bhannapowers@richfieldmn.gov, or calling 612-861-9362.

