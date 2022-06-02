Rahsai, a student at Sheridan Hills Elementary in Richfield, had a piece of recent artwork, “We Love Dolores!”, displayed at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown St. Paul last weekend.
A Richfield student’s artwork has been selected to be on display at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Saint Paul.
Rahsai, a student at Sheridan Hills Elementary, is one of 11 students whose artwork, “We Love Dolores!” was selected for display as part of the ARTwalk program at the annual Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources.
Each piece of art will be enlarged and displayed in the windows of the Ordway and in the lobby throughout the festival. In addition to the in-person display, the artwork can be viewed in an online gallery and will be shared on the Festival’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. This year’s contest theme was “Experience wonder together.”
“In many ways, these ARTwalk works represent the future of creativity and artistic talent in the Twin Cities,” said Maia Maiden, director of arts learning and community engagement at the Ordway. “I am incredibly proud of all students who submitted their work. Each is an extension of their creative, authentic self.”
Since launching in 2003, ARTwalk has displayed hundreds of artistic works by children from dozens of Minnesota schools.
“ARTwalk is one of the many exciting, joyful activities we have in store for this year’s festival,” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at Flint Hills Resources. “I can’t wait to explore each of the wonderful works; over the years it has become a true highlight of the festival.”
The artwork will be shown through Saturday, June 4, as part of the annual Flint Hills Family Festival ARTwalk.
