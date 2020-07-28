Mobile

The Richfield Spartan Foundation recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners.

The winners are as follows:

• Hannah Hintermeister: Athena Award

University of San Diego; Spanish and pre-law

• Nicholas Gustafson: Spooner Award

Undecided

• Ahmed Ahmed: Technical Community College Scholarship

Minneapolis Community Technical College

• Ruben Augustin Quevedo: Against All Odds Scholarship

Hamline University; Pre-law

• Taylor Eckerman: Athletic scholarship

Bradley University; nursing

• Lindsay P. Franco-Nicolas: Community Technical College Scholarship

Normandale Community College

• Guadalupe Galeno Rodriguez: Steve Grindeland Scholarship

St. Catherine University; nursing

• Madelyn Gibbs: Top Scholar Scholarship

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities; biology or engineering

• Corrina Hartman: Athletic scholarship

University of Denver; mathematics and Spanish

• Ifrah Abdulahi Ibrahim: First Generation Scholarship

University of Minnesota; undecided

• Anna Jensen: Athletic scholarship

University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse; microbiology

• Clara Lybeck: Athletic acholarship

University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point; wildlife ecology, biology and Spanish

• Yokeeta Manakarin: Desmond Family Scholarship

Normandale Community College; social work

• Alexandra Medvec: Russ Schuveiller Memorial Scholarship

University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point; environmental science

• Katherine Meissen: Against All Odds Scholarship

Minnesota State University – Mankato: dental hygiene

• Sumaya Mohamed: Against All Odds Scholarship

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; political science

• Caleb Nollenberger: Top Scholar Award

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities; forestry

• Luke Off: RHS Alumni Scholarship

Winona State University; mass communications and graphic design

• Annelise Pearce: Athletic Scholarship University of Kansas; interior architecture

• Joelle Safyia Poyatos: Bob Tripanier Memorial Scholarship

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities – College of Design; architecture

• Vashti Sanichara: Russ Schuveiller Memorial Scholarship

Hamline University; public health

• Destiny Smith-Partridge: Against All Odds Scholarship

Hamline University; psychology, forensic science, IT

• Molly Stark: Oz Mullerleile Memorial Scholarship

The College of Saint Benedict; undecided

• Julio Cesar Tapia Hernandez: Against All Odds Scholarship

Iowa State University; chemistry

• Katherine Vasquez: First Generation Scholarship

University of Minnesota – Rochester; health science

The Richfield Spartan Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization established 31 years ago to supplement the athletic and fine arts departments of Richfield High School for expenses not covered in the school budget. In addition, they provide scholarships to deserving graduating seniors for post high school education.

Load comments