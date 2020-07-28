The Richfield Spartan Foundation recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners.
The winners are as follows:
• Hannah Hintermeister: Athena Award
University of San Diego; Spanish and pre-law
• Nicholas Gustafson: Spooner Award
Undecided
• Ahmed Ahmed: Technical Community College Scholarship
Minneapolis Community Technical College
• Ruben Augustin Quevedo: Against All Odds Scholarship
Hamline University; Pre-law
• Taylor Eckerman: Athletic scholarship
Bradley University; nursing
• Lindsay P. Franco-Nicolas: Community Technical College Scholarship
Normandale Community College
• Guadalupe Galeno Rodriguez: Steve Grindeland Scholarship
St. Catherine University; nursing
• Madelyn Gibbs: Top Scholar Scholarship
University of Minnesota – Twin Cities; biology or engineering
• Corrina Hartman: Athletic scholarship
University of Denver; mathematics and Spanish
• Ifrah Abdulahi Ibrahim: First Generation Scholarship
University of Minnesota; undecided
• Anna Jensen: Athletic scholarship
University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse; microbiology
• Clara Lybeck: Athletic acholarship
University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point; wildlife ecology, biology and Spanish
• Yokeeta Manakarin: Desmond Family Scholarship
Normandale Community College; social work
• Alexandra Medvec: Russ Schuveiller Memorial Scholarship
University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point; environmental science
• Katherine Meissen: Against All Odds Scholarship
Minnesota State University – Mankato: dental hygiene
• Sumaya Mohamed: Against All Odds Scholarship
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; political science
• Caleb Nollenberger: Top Scholar Award
University of Minnesota – Twin Cities; forestry
• Luke Off: RHS Alumni Scholarship
Winona State University; mass communications and graphic design
• Annelise Pearce: Athletic Scholarship University of Kansas; interior architecture
• Joelle Safyia Poyatos: Bob Tripanier Memorial Scholarship
University of Minnesota – Twin Cities – College of Design; architecture
• Vashti Sanichara: Russ Schuveiller Memorial Scholarship
Hamline University; public health
• Destiny Smith-Partridge: Against All Odds Scholarship
Hamline University; psychology, forensic science, IT
• Molly Stark: Oz Mullerleile Memorial Scholarship
The College of Saint Benedict; undecided
• Julio Cesar Tapia Hernandez: Against All Odds Scholarship
Iowa State University; chemistry
• Katherine Vasquez: First Generation Scholarship
University of Minnesota – Rochester; health science
The Richfield Spartan Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization established 31 years ago to supplement the athletic and fine arts departments of Richfield High School for expenses not covered in the school budget. In addition, they provide scholarships to deserving graduating seniors for post high school education.
