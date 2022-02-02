Jonathan Soto Moreno lone Mexican skier out of seven to qualify
What began a decade ago as a mere thought of competing in the Olympics will become reality in eight days.
Richfield resident Jonathan Soto Moreno will represent Mexico when he steps to the starting line for the 15-kilometer classic Feb. 11 at the venue an hour outside of Beijing, China.
Soto had to qualify through a points-based system of World Cup events to earn the lone Mexican spot, following in the footsteps of German Madrazo, who took part in the 2018 Pyeongchang games.
Soto came to Richfield as a seventh-grader, along with his mother and siblings. He remains proud of his heritage, growing up in Durango, Mexico.
“I have a lot of pride representing my Mexican roots and the person who I am,” said Soto, who was born in California and lived in Durango until he was about 10. “I am shaped by the whole people of Mexico. This is not a little thing – it is a lot!”
He, along with brothers Nelson and Andy and their mother moved to be close to an uncle in Richfield.
“I stay motivated by the chance to do this for Mexico and myself, plus for all of the people who believe in me to finish this goal,” Soto said. “I have my ugly days, but they don’t overshadow my good, motivated days.”
Soto had to maintain that points level from the World Championships in more official races to qualify for the Olympics. Due to the pandemic, many races were canceled, meaning he had to travel farther to compete.
Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez read a proclamation during the Jan. 11 city council meeting to celebrate qualifying for the Olympics and the support from the community.
Taking a chance
Soto’s story began with a simple question from the Richfield coaching staff one day during practice: “What would it take to represent Mexico in the Olympics?”
Nordic coach Steve Mills, who lives next door to the Soto family in Richfield, made the comment was almost in passing or a quick joke. But Soto used it as motivation.
“The thing about Jon is how intelligent he is,” Mills said of the 2011 Richfield High School graduate. “He is a quick learner who is highly adaptable. Jon has always been a person to put 100% into everything he does.”
Mills notes Soto’s work ethic shines in anything he does, including those high school Nordic skiing practices.
“We had a big team back then with around 70 kids and to make varsity was a big deal,” Mills said. “Jon pretty much made varsity right away by shear drive and just willed his way. Jon puts the parts together in his head [to make it work].”
Soto credits longtime friend Zak Beaudet for introducing him to the sport as a sophomore at Richfield High School.
“Zak convinced me to give it a try for fun to stay in shape for track in the spring,” Soto said. “At least, that’s how he sold it to me.”
Learning the sport on rental skis from the school helped light the spark. “I learned to love it,” Soto said, despite the cold.
After some digging, Soto decided it wasn’t realistic for him to ski for a college program or turn professional just out of high school for many reasons, which included financially supporting his family and college plans at the University of Minnesota.
“I skied a little bit in college for fun but I mainly focused on school,” he said. But those Olympic aspirations remained with him.
Soto travels North America for his job with Hager Group, a Switzerland-based electronics manufacturer.
“One day out of nowhere [the idea] hit me again,” he said. “I grabbed the phone and called the Mexican Olympic Committee to figure out who I needed to talk with about cross country skiing.”
Five minutes into the call he had the necessary information, including a code to use with the Federation International Ski Association to set the official wheels in motion to qualify for a spot in Beijing.
He spent three years training specifically for the Olympics, but competed in other big events including the Birkie in Wisconsin, the City of Lakes Loppet, various Rennet festivals in addition to trail running.
Qualifying
The road to qualifying was tough and included world championship qualifying events in Germany in February and March 2021. He was 43rd in a 10k classic qualifier Feb. 24, 2021, then finished 143rd at the 15km classic at the world championships March 3, 2021.
Each event and performance is assessed a points value, similar to diving or figure skating. The lower the score the better, which takes into account the course, competition, conditions and more to award points. Soto had to maintain fewer than 300 points to keep his Olympic spot.
His Federation International Ski profile began with a 10k freestyle event at Theodore Wirth Park in February 2019 and he didn’t enter another FIS event until the Mexico National Championships in Canmore, Canada, later that year in December.
Soto said the Canmore course was the toughest, with the combination of steep climbs and twisting downhill sections.
He competed in seven events between Jan. 7 and Feb. 17, 2020, all in the United States between Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Maloit Park in Minturn and Wirth, which was the site of a 1.7k sprint qualifier and final before the 10k classic. He was 35th in the sprints and 38th in the classic.
Securing a spot on the Olympic team was not as simple as following in the footsteps of the Jamaican bobsled team, as depicted in the classic 1990s Disney film “Cool Runnings.”
“The mythology of gathering a group together and matching uniforms isn’t real. You have to be legit and it is proven through the qualifying and shear economics it takes to fly across the globe,” Soto said.
Without a main sponsor like so many of his professional counterparts to support his traveling, training, and racing, Soto’s road to Beijing is even more impressive.
“He has no sponsors to bail him out, so it is all hard-earned,” Mills said. “I pick him up at the airport and he sleeps at the cheaper hotels.”
Without a massive support structure like other national programs, Soto waxes his own skis, completes the necessary prep work on the test course to find the best combination of ski and wax for the conditions.
Some teams share their equipment with those who don’t have support staff.
Soto said he was intimidated at the World Championships in Germany by the wax techs going up and down the hills from Germany, Canada, Norway, Russia, Finland. “What do they know that I should know?”
German Madrazo
Soto also reached out to German Madrazo, who represented Mexico in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
He began working with Madrazo to develop and execute a training plan to be in the best possible shape to qualify. “I’m always working with him on my plan,” he said. The training has been intense but necessary to compete with the best in the world.
Madrazo was a professional triathlete, based in McAllen, Texas, before forming an independent training group with skiers from Chile and Tonga to qualify for the Olympics. All three qualified, with Madrazo competing in the same 15km classic race as Soto. Madrazo placed last but was the Mexican flag bearer at the opening ceremonies.
Madrazo and Paul Domingo set up a benefit on GoFundMe, which raised $8,695 of the $10,000 goal from 81 donors as of Jan. 29, 2021.
“The road to the Olympics is one of sacrifice, thousands of hours of hard work and thousands of dollars needed for equipment and traveling,” a statement on the GoFundMe site said about the work Soto has put into this point. “So far Jon has paid all of his expenses from his pocket and sadly funds are running low. We need you to help keep Jon competing this year to get him to the Olympic games.”
Soto said the training has required a lot of early mornings, along with mental and physical support from friends and family near and far. “They all share the goal and have been so supportive, to say the least,” he said.
Over the last few months, Soto ramped up his training to include travel to Switzerland, Turkey, Lebanon, and Iceland for racing and training.
In December he captured a second National Championship for Mexico while competing in British Columbia, Canada. He was one of six skiers on the men’s side, while only one skier was on the women’s side for the national championship.
He was scheduled to be in Mexico City on Jan. 25 for a flag ceremony with the National Delegation before heading out to China. Out of caution with COVID-19 numbers rising, he stayed in Minnesota for last-minute training and brief visits with family and friends.
“My dream of what I am doing has become a dream for you guys too,” Soto said in an Instagram post in August after a benefit fundraiser to continue his training. “Seeing everyone [at the benefit] made me really happy. Gracias everyone!”
While spectators are not allowed in Beijing, no doubt fans across Minnesota and Mexico will still be cheering him on from the other side of the globe.
