Black Basketball Coaches Association to bring together a dozen teams including Park Center, Spartans, South St. Paul
Basketball fans should grab a seat cushion to settle in for a full day of hoops at Richfield High School on Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of the first annual Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association Jamboree.
Richfield head coach Omar McMillan said the jamboree is special for a number of reasons as the vice president of the MBBCA.
“Anytime you host a first-annual event, it’s a special thing and we have been working with our booster club and activities director to make it a great thing. We want to make this a big deal and next year add a girls’ jamboree,” McMillan said.
As a platform to showcase African American coaches is another component for the jamboree. “We only have a handful of African American coaches and with that being said we want to be able to have a seat at the table to make decisions.
As vice president of the MBBCA, McMillan not only coaches kids of color but is in contact with other coaches of color in an attempt, “to make things equitable and available to them and on the flip side, you always want to mentor and strengthen coaches. Most of the time new coaches are tossed the keys and told to be great. It isn’t that easy because in order to be great you have to take a different path. So we try to mentor one another so that everyone is successful.”
McMillan says there is a wide mix in ages and experience levels among the association without many in the middle. The jamboree serves as a way to bring everyone together to face some different programs they might not otherwise face.
Six games between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. showcase some of the top programs in the state starting with Robbinsdale Cooper and Maranantha at 9:25 a.m. and concluding with Park Center versus Robbinsdale Armstrong at 2:25 p.m.
Richfield takes on Minneapolis Edison at 12:25 p.m.
The rest of the schedule includes:
Christo Rey vs. South St. Paul at 10:25 a.m.
Minneapolis Southwest vs. St. Paul Johnson at 11:25 a.m.
Minneapolis Washburn vs. North St. Paul at 1:25 p.m.
Adult tickets are $10 with student/senior tickets are $5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.