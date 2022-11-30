Black Basketball Coaches Association to bring together a dozen teams including Park Center, Spartans, South St. Paul 

Basketball fans should grab a seat cushion to settle in for a full day of hoops at Richfield High School on Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of the first annual Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association Jamboree.

