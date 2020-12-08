Video includes students’ appreciative messages
The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has affected hundreds of millions of people, including the students and staff of Richfield Public Schools.
Earlier this fall, knowing it would be a very different school year, Richfield teachers produced a video intended to say thanks to the student population for doing their best, given the circumstances. Next, it would be the students’ turn to return the respect.
The result is a recently posted video of students saying thanks to their teachers. The video was the idea of senior Ahna Christian.
“I got this idea after seeing the video that the teachers made us, telling us how they are thankful for their students,” Christian said. “During these tough times I thought it would be a great idea to make a video in response to (the teachers’ video) to let them know how appreciated and loved they are by their students.”
Christian and fellow senior Fametta Zubah worked together to get the word out and complete the technical side of compiling videos of other students for the project.
Using Christian’s ideas, Zubah compiled and formatted the video.
“I worked with Ahna, who was the mastermind of this idea,” Zubah said.
“Ahna had loved the video that the teachers made for us, so she felt like it would be super sweet to make one for them, especially with us being the seniors of the school.”
Christian initiated the project with a post on Facebook explaining what she wanted to do. Zubah reposted it on her own social media accounts in an effort to get the message out to as many seniors as possible.
“Our senior class has a Facebook page, so I made a post about it and everyone seemed to love the idea,” Christian said. “Fametta and I really wanted the teachers to know that we truly do appreciate all of the extra time and work they are putting in and that we miss seeing them face-to-face.”
Over the course of a few days, Zubah and Christian continued to post about the idea on social media.
“It took about three to four days to get all the videos and continuous messages to our classmates to remind them to send me the videos so that they could be included,” Zubah said.
Once they had a number of videos submitted, Zubah edited the project on short order. “It took me about 30 minutes to edit it and I also Face-timed Ahna to make sure it looked all good before the public saw it,” she said.
Each of the contributing seniors posted their messages – some are very short, while some go into more detail about how they are thankful for their teachers.
For Chance Heddle, contributing to this project was an honor.
“The senior video means so much to me and my peers, along with the staff mentioned, because everyone loves to feel appreciated,” he said.
“We want to let our staff know how much we appreciate them being on time to every class, making adjustments to make online class work, and many more reasons. Life during this pandemic is so much harder, so when my peers and I can count on our teachers to reach out to us to help, or always be on time to class, or offer us time, we can ask them any questions or get help on school work. It’s nice to know we’re not alone in trying to get school work done during this pandemic.”
Heddle, like many of the other students, provided a message directly to teachers who have had an influence.
“During the video I mentioned my advisory teacher, Mr. Hanson, who is an algebra teacher,” Heddle said. As a first-year teacher, Heddle said about Hanson: “Throughout my four years at the high school I haven’t had many teachers who compare to Mr. Hanson’s energy and how much he cares for all of his students.”
The video’s contributors had similar sentiments about being a high school senior during this worldwide pandemic and how their teachers have made a difference.
“To our knowledge this is the first time this has been done, especially with the times we are in, so it was such a cool thing to be a part of,” Zubah said. “The teacher responses have been super overwhelming. I have been told by Ms. Vala that she got teary-eyed about how much she loved it and even parents loved that this video was made.”
With that success, could more similar efforts be in store?
There could be, Christian said, though they are happy with the impact this specific project has had on students and teachers.
Zubah said, “Huge shout-out to the students who were able to participate and make this special video for the teachers during this hard time.”
“Although this is not the senior year we had hoped for,” Christian said, “we are so grateful for the staff at RHS.”
View the video at youtu.be/_mbqu4ZRA9U.
Or view it here ...
