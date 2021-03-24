The Richfield Recreation Department is preparing for a spring resource fair for area seniors. The drive-thru event will be held 1-3 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
The department hosted a similar event last fall, providing more than 60 area seniors with supplies, snacks, resource information and prizes.
According to Recreation Supervisor Jessica Anderson, an encore event has been requested.
“We had such a turnout last fall and received several comments that this type of program is still needed,” Anderson said. “We love our seniors and are excited to host another event for them.”
During the spring event, the city will host more than 25 vendors who will provide Richfield seniors ages 55 and older with resources, snacks and other items as they drive through the community center parking lot.
In addition, the event will give area seniors a way to see some familiar faces and connect with other members of the community.
“Many of our seniors are feeling isolated, alone and disconnected,” Anderson said. “This event is one attempt to help get seniors out of their home safely to interact with the community and service providers.”
“Our hope is that we can connect the seniors in the community with much-needed resources and bring smiles to the faces of everyone involved,” Recreation Services Department Director Amy Markle said.
Info: Call Jessica Anderson at 612-861-9363; or email JessicaAnderson@richfieldmn.gov.
