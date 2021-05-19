For nearly two years, the city of Richfield has been exploring what garbage collection in the city should look like in the future.
It has had discussion with garbage haulers, city officials, other municipalities and hundreds of residents.
However, before a final decision is made on whether the city adopts organized garbage collection, it wants to hear more from residents.
“The City Council always does its best to ensure that the decisions it makes are well informed based on resident feedback,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “Whether the city decides to organize its garbage collection is one of the biggest non-COVID-19 pandemic decisions we have made in years and we need to know where residents stand.”
Organizing garbage collection in the city would mean that existing haulers each get a number of Richfield households to serve equal to their market share, and in the same area to then coordinate collection. If adopted, the program aims to reduce the number of garbage trucks traveling on roads in Richfield, reduce air, noise, and other forms of pollution, and save most households money.
As the city continues its multi-year exploration of the feasibility of transitioning its open garbage collection system to an organized collection model, it will provide even more opportunities for residents to provide feedback to the City Council regarding the project.
Since the start of this exploratory process in fall 2019, the City Council and city staff have hosted numerous in-person and virtual events and study sessions to determine if transitioning to organized garbage collection is the right decision for residents.
The City Council will hold a virtual listening session at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20, for residents to learn more about how the possible switch would affect them and voice their thoughts on organized collection.
Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm will be available to answer questions at the Richfield Farmers Market on May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Additionally, the City Council will be hosting a public hearing where residents can also weigh in on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will take place in-person in the City Council chambers located within the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Residents interested in participating in the organized collection decision-making process may also contact Lindholm by emailing RLindholm@richfieldmn.gov or by calling 612-861-9811.
Info: To learn more about the organized collection process, visit richfieldmn.gov/organizedcollection.
Contributed by the Richfield Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.