District will begin once-per-week ‘advisory’ day for students
With COVID-19 rates having fallen to between 20 and 30 cases per 10,000 residents in Hennepin County, the Richfield School District will re-open its doors to grades 6-12, albeit only one day per week.
The return to the hybrid program was announced via a Feb. 4 email to parents and students.
“Thank you for everything you have been doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Superintendent Steven Unowsky wrote.
“Because of the efforts of Richfield residents, the local case rate for COVID-19 infections is currently 26.1 in Richfield and 23.9 in Hennepin County.”
Unowsky’s letter laid out the changes that will be implemented later this month.
He wrote that the students previously enrolled in the hybrid program this past fall would be allowed to return beginning the week of Feb. 22, but that it would be for only a single day each week to allow students to meet with staff as part of an “advisory” day.
It is not mandatory that students return to the school building; if parents prefer to keep their children at home with distance learning, they may do so. Unowsky asks that parents inform the district of that decision.
Likewise, for those wishing to return to the hybrid program, they are also asked to notify the school so that availability can be determined.
Unowsky offered the following additional points:
• If a student received school bus transportation this fall, look for additional communication in the next week with bus stop information.
• Specific class schedules and details will be sent to families from the child’s school and/or teachers in the next week.
Unowsky emphasized, “All safety protocols from this fall remain in place.Face coverings are required on school buses and in buildings at all times, and social distancing will be enforced.”
For those participating in the newly re-established hybrid program, school officials are asking that parents take their student’s temperature and confirm they are not suffering from any of the common COVID-19 symptoms.
The guidelines provided by the district are included on the its website, but some of the basic guidelines for parents and students to follow include watching for common symptoms, such as a fever of 100.4 F or higher, new onset or worsening of a cough, difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, or any other of the following symptoms associated with COVID-19:
• Sore throat
• Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
• Chills
• Muscle pain
• Excessive fatigue
• New onset of severe headache
• New onset of nasal congestion or runny nose
Should any of these symptoms be displayed by a student, they should not be sent to school.
More information about specific guidelines are available on the district’s COVID-19 web page, richfieldschools.org/about/covid-19.
“I am excited to be sharing this news, as this year has been one of the hardest years in recent history on our young people,” Unowsky wrote.
“Having students in schools, around peers and other adults, is essential to their social-emotional health – as well as their academics. While we all understand the precautionary steps that were necessary during the pandemic, it will be a great relief when the day finally arrives when all of our students and staff can safely return to school full-time.”
Unowsky concluded the letter to parents and students by saying the district encourages everyone continue taking the necessary steps to help curb the spread of the virus.
“While we are close to ‘returning to normal,’ we are not there yet. Until a vaccine is widely available to the public and the case rates are at or near zero, there is still a chance that infection rates could increase again and we would have to look at returning to distance learning. Please continue to follow all recommended CDC safety recommendations.”
Richfield secondary students will be allowed back into school district buildings within the hybrid program starting the week of Feb. 22.
