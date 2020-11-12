richfield tutors

Richfield schools are searching for reading and math tutors.

Application deadline is Dec. 18 

Reading and math tutors are in higher demand this school year due to challenges related to distance learning.

Serve Minnesota has announced that two Minnesota Reading Corps and one Minnesota Math Corps tutors are still being sought for Richfield schools.

Both full-time and part-time tutor positions are available.

Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to apply by Dec. 18 at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.

