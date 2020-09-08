Interested in helping Richfield students walk and bike to school safely?
The school district has opportunities for volunteers to become crossing guards around the area schools.
Crossing guards monitor street intersections and assist students and families who are walking or bicycling to school. The first day of on-street crossing guard duty will be Monday, Sept. 14.
Specific crossings may be staffed by an additional crossing guard or a student safety patrol member.
The time commitment is one to three hours daily, depending on location, split between school arrival and dismissal. Most shifts are anticipated to take place 7-8:45 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.
This position requires passing a mandatory 90-minute online training course (access to a personal computer required to complete). A background check will also be conducted.
The position will remain open until filled.
There is also a paid opportunity for this position. For more information about that position, visit trimurl.co/jPhprC.
For all other information, visit trimurl.co/ljwAxf.
