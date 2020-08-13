Five-year strategic planning continues
“Richfield Realized” will define the Richfield Public Schools over the next five years.
The district’s strategic planning process that launched last year and is being projected through 2025, continues through 2020, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Steven Unowsky, at the July school board virtual meeting, offered a look at the direction the planning has taken and where it will go in the future.
With a mission that focuses on inspiring and empowering individuals to “learn, grow and excel,” Unowsky said the district will accomplish their goals in a number of ways:
- By working within a real community that’s caring and rich in diversity and relationships;
- Through rigorous, relevant and engaging personalized learning;
- By offering rich opportunities that include academics, arts, music, athletics, and activities; and
- By continuing to innovate, transform how teachers teach, and redefine school.
The schedule for the next six months was also presented by the superintendent:
- August to September 2020: Review plan, gather feedback, revise and update with administration and staff;
- September to October 2020: Review plan, gather feedback, revise and update with students and community;
- November to December 2020: Revise and finalize plan;
- January 2021: Launch new strategic plan; and
- January 2021 through June 2021: Create vision cards aligned to plan and create clear measurement and communication plans.
Unowsky described the 2020-25 strategic plan as the road map “for ensuring Richfield Public Schools is a vibrant, engaging school district where we inspire and empower every student and staff member to learn, grow and excel.”
Stakeholder meetings were held starting in January and continued through May (online). Nearly 500 residents contributed more than 1,000 suggestions through the live sessions and an online survey.
“In May and June 2020, we used an online tool to survey our community, asking them to prioritize the list of goals and action items that were collected. We had 485 people respond to the survey,” Unowsky said.
The five main areas addressed through the surveys and the direction respondents felt the district should move were:
- Academics: Complete a concerted effort to close the achievement gap among students;
- Climate and culture: Increase efforts to improve student behavior;
- Activities: Offer a more varied choice of activity programs;
- Business and operations: Work on maintaining or improving staff hiring and support; and
- Communication and marketing: Improving the reputation of Richfield Public Schools.
What’s ahead?
Unowsky said the planning will be done collaboratively with the board to refine the list of goals and activities.
“We will take the board-reviewed draft to the administration team for review before creating our final draft to share with the community for review. Once the community has had the opportunity to read and comment on the draft, the final strategic plan will be presented to the board for approval. Our goal is to have an approved strategic plan by January 2021,” Unowsky said.
See the detailed plan by visiting richfieldschools.org/about/strategic-plan.
