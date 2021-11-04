Safe Routes to School program involved in instruction and safe routes planning with city, state
Bicycling and walking are, without question, two activities that promote health and wellness for people of all ages.
For Will Wlizlo, the Safe Routes to Schools coordinator at Richfield Public Schools, encouraging students from the youngest ages to embrace those healthy options is not only what he is paid to do, but something he lives every day.
“From a broad perspective, we’re trying to encourage more students to walk and bike to school more often and in their lives at home,” Wlizlo said about the fundamental goals of the program.
Over the past couple of years and even through the COVID-19 pandemic his work has continued to grow.
That work has included expanding the district’s bicycle fleet utilized for instruction, as well as coordinating with city and state officials and departments to improve bicycling and walking opportunities, specifically those at the Dual Language and STEM schools.
In the past year, the district applied for and received about $34,000 to purchase a trailer for transporting a variety of bicycles to and from school buildings to allow students to participate in classes designed to give them an appreciation for biking and the skills to do it safely.
The trailer is designed with a hanging rack system to carry bicycles ranging in sizes from 20 inches for the younger students on up to the larger bikes used by high-schoolers and adults. In addition, Wlizlo said the district has purchased a couple adaptive bikes – a recumbent tricycle, as well as a couple of “balance bikes” that have foot pads instead of pedals. He said the balance bicycles allow students to “Flintstone around” to get a feel for balancing.
Wlizlo said other equipment, such as pumps, bicycle tools and helmets are also carried in the trailer.
With the trailer allowing for the transport of bicycles and equipment to schools within the district, Wlizlo said it makes instruction on-site feasible, and allows for short trips around schools and neighborhoods.
He said they are now able to offer bicycle rodeo setups, in which younger students learn turning and other fundamental skills.
For the middle school and high school students, the opportunities to take short trips around various areas of the city is also made available.
“At the middle school level, we typically do a field trip riding around the neighborhood. They are starting to learn the rules for riding on roads and neighborhood streets,” Wlizlo said. “We will try out the new separated bike lanes that we have in the city and riding around the neighborhood. We get them accustomed to watching for cars and stopping at intersections.”
At the high school level, “we are learning more complex things, such as turning onto and off some of the larger roads and following more complicated traffic patterns,” he said.
In addition, the high-schoolers will practice navigating of the city’s roundabouts – depending on the amount of traffic at the time.
The size of the groups traveling the streets as part of the instruction can range in size from a couple of students up to 25 at a time.
While National Bike to School Day was Oct. 6, Wlizlo said the district didn’t sponsor a specific event on that day.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, Wlizlo said the district wasn’t prepared for a large event, but instead generally promoted the day and encouraged students to do their own thing.
However, there are some upcoming days that will also be celebrated within the district. One of those being planned “Celebrate Winter Walking Day,” which will most likely be held sometime in February.
In addition, a winter fashion show and photo shoot of students wearing their “most fun winter gear” is also being considered for some time next winter.
In the past, the district has also offered a “bus stop and walk” event where students were dropped off at a specific location and walked to school together.
“I think we will do that again. It’s not tied to a specific day, but just a fun thing we did in the middle of May last year,” Wlizlo said.
Engineering study
In coordination with the city of Richfield, Wlizlo said the district has been helping to coordinate a study that was funded through the state Department of Transportation.
The study over the past year has been to find engineering solutions to what Wlizlo said are “unsafe traffic conditions” at the Richfield STEM and Dual Language schools, which sit adjacent to one another.
“In the mornings, it’s just a tangle of cars and buses,” Wlizlo said.
“The study involved a lot of data collection, observation, and identifying different parking lot configurations,” he said.
The district is beginning to test some of the study’s findings at the location to see what might work best to calm traffic and to make it safer for bikers and walkers.
“(The study) was really a tiny comprehensive plan or master plan for a three-by-three block area, with the biggest piece being the reconfiguring of the parking lots,” Wlizlo said.
In addition to that study, the district has been working with the city in targeting other locations where biking and walking have been difficult.
One of those efforts implemented by the city, with the help of the schools, was changing the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and Diagonal Boulevard from a two-way to an all-way stop.
In addition, a crosswalk was added on 73rd Street to allow for higher visibility of students walking and biking to school.
“The district has had a very positive partnership with the city,” Wlizlo said.
“They have worked with us on a number of different Safe Routes to School projects. They helped with the engineering study, and the final product reflects the public works vision, as well as the school’s interest in safety and promoting biking and walking.”
Student input
Wlizlo also said it was important to include the voices of students while improving the walking and biking traffic flows around district facilities.
At the Middle School, students were asked for their input on how best to make bicycle parking better. With their comments, a plan to install six new “modern” bike racks was recently completed. In addition to the racks, a “fix-it” station was also installed, where air can be added to tires or minor adjustments may be made to bicycles.
Another important aspect of promoting bicycling, the district works with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Free Bikes for Kids, a non-profit organization, to give away bicycles at Taft Park in the spring and fall.
Wlizlo also described his unique position within the district.
“My position is really unique at a school district,” he said. “Very often the initiative is led by an overworked administrator, physical education teacher, or a parent. Very few districts have a dedicated employee working on the Safe Routes to Schools program.”
On the district’s website, Wlizlo, who hasn’t owned a car for many years, describes why encouraging biking and walking is important.
“We encourage all students and families to try starting and ending their school day with a relaxing walk or leisurely bike ride. Even a little bit of physical activity has been proven to activate the brain’s learning centers, helping students focus in class and get the most out of their classroom time. Walking and biking to school has positive effects on physical, mental and social health; improves the air quality around the school; and is just plain fun. Plus, families who switch from driving their children to walking or biking with them will find the stress of pick-up and drop-off traffic gone from their lives – as if by magic.”
Tips for walking and biking to school
When you walk or bike, please consider these 10 tips to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable trip:
• Test the route on a non-school day with your child. You’ll discover how long your trip takes and identify any potential hazards along the way.
• Use sidewalks and bike lanes whenever possible.
• Take extra care when you approach intersections, driveways or other busy parts of the roadway. Look left, right and left again before crossing the street.
Continue looking in each direction as you cross.
• If biking, always wear a helmet.
• Bicyclists must obey motor vehicle laws. That includes yielding to pedestrians, stopping for stop signs, signaling turns and traveling with the flow of traffic.
• Every school has a bike rack. Make sure to remember a lock. The school office may have an extra lock to loan to you if you forget yours.
• Be alert. Having your eyes on your phone means they aren’t on the road or traffic. If using headphones, keep the volume low to hear what is happening around you.
• Dress for the weather. Bright or reflective clothing is never a bad idea, especially in the darker winter months.
• If you start walking or biking more often, let the staff of your school know. They’ll keep an eye out for you.
• Consider starting a “walking school bus” or “bike train” with other families in your neighborhood. It’s more fun with friends and neighbors.
Info: Visit shorturl.at/eEFQ8
