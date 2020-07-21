District preparing for possible options
Summer is a time to relax, unwind, and enjoy all that Minnesota weather has to offer.
But this summer, with COVID-19 restrictions, that isn’t necessarily the case.
Especially not for a dedicated team of teachers and staff at Richfield Public Schools who are working on back-to-school plans and what that might look like during a pandemic.
The governor and the Minnesota Department of Education have asked school districts across the state to plan for three possible scenarios:
• Students back in the classroom
• Distance learning
• A hybrid of the two
They are scheduled to make their recommendations the week of July 27.
“We can’t wait to find out what the state recommends to start planning,” Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky said. “We need to be ready to hit the ground running in August when our teachers come back, which is why we started planning in June for each of these possible scenarios.”
The school district established more than 15 committees that are each tasked with a specific aspect of planning.
In the event that schools continue distance learning or a hybrid model, some of the groups are focused on topics like improved distance learning, access to technology, and providing special education and English language learners with the support they need.
In the event that school buildings open in the fall, other groups are working on safety for students and staff, transportation, providing meals, and more.
These committees consist of teachers, administrators, and school employees from every bargaining group. At least one person from each of these committees meets together in a large group once each week to share progress, ask questions, and hear the latest guidance from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Right now, we are working with a dedicated team that represents a cross-section of our staff here in the district,” Assistant Superintendent Latanya Daniels said. ”All of these people are experts at what they do, so we know that by working together, we won’t miss any details when it comes to providing our students with a quality education this year – whether it’s in the classroom or online.”
Once the governor makes his recommendation for schools, the teams will be able to focus in on the specific plans they developed and refine them.
“It’s at this point that we will survey students, families, and staff,” Unowsky said. “Once we know which direction we are going in, we will have specific questions that we will want input on, and we will wait to receive this feedback before making final decisions.”
So while the fall is still up in the air when it comes to how students will attend school, Richfield families can rest assured that whatever the future holds, their children will be in good hands with a well-thought-out plan for their child’s education.
Courtesy of the Richfield School District Communications Department.
