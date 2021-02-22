If COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall, schools will move to expanded in-person model
Richfield Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky is quick to acknowledge the frustrations and sacrifices that characterized the past year as distance learning became a way of life.
He is reminding parents that the ultimate goal is to get students back to in-person instruction, and if projections for a reduction in case rates hold true, that may come to fruition before the end of the school year. While there are many factors which could derail that plan, the district is prepared to begin moving closer to full in-school lessons. Unowsky, however, will be the first to say that getting there is going to be a slow and deliberative process. That’s what he told school board members at their meeting last week.
At that Feb. 16 meeting, just one day before Gov. Tim Walz announced the potential for increasing in-person learning for older students across the state, Unowsky described how the district was in the process of moving its grade 6-12 students to a one day per week in-person model.
In a letter sent home to parents of elementary students late last week, Unowsky wrote, “Because of the efforts of Richfield residents, the local case rate continues to decline and the current case rate is 27.2 in Richfield and 20.6 in Hennepin County and the prediction is that the rate will drop below 20 next week. According to state guidelines, when the case rate falls between 10-20 per 10,000 residents, elementary students can return to in-person learning.”
Effective the week of March 1, changes being implemented for elementary students are as follows:
• K-5 students will be able to attend school in-person five days per week. This means the school will be offering two programs, one program five days per week on-site and the other in full distance learning mode.
• If a child is currently in the four-day hybrid program, the school will assume parents would like them to transition into the five-day program. In that case, parents need to take no action.
• If a child is currently in the hybrid program and parents would like them to switch to the distance learning program, or if the students are in distance learning now and parents would like to move them into the in-person program, parents are advised to check with the child’s school on availability.
Preschool students will also see changes starting the week of March 1:
• Preschoolers in the hybrid program at Centennial, Sheridan Hills, STEM School and Richfield Dual Language School can start attending school five half days per week.
• Some RDLS preschoolers may need to change from afternoon to morning classes and the affected families will be contacted directly by staff.
• Some STEM preschoolers will have a different teacher assigned; in that case, the affected families will be contacted directly by staff.
• Preschool for 4-year-olds currently attending the hybrid program at Central Education Center will continue with the current schedule of three half days per week while working toward increasing to five half days per-week soon.
• Preschool for 3-year-olds currently attending the hybrid program at Central Education Center will continue with their current schedule of two half days per-week
6-12 grade students
The outlook for middle and high school students changed most with the governor’s announcement last week.
When Unowsky addressed the school board about the situation, he said he was expecting Walz to make an announcement, but wasn’t exactly sure about what it would mean for Richfield.
However, he was ready to tell the board about the single-day hybrid program being implemented. That model would allow students back into the school building for a full day, one day per week. Unowsky said students would participate in activities including advisory sessions, college and career readiness sessions, and community-building programming.
The single-day hybrid model was implemented Feb. 22 and will continue until the expanded hybrid model kicks in shortly after spring break in mid-March.
In a letter home to parents and students, Unowsky described how plans will be developed.
“This year has been hard,” Unowsky wrote. “The realities of this global pandemic have been isolating and stressful for so many of us. I am writing to you today to follow up on the announcement from Gov. Walz that middle schools and high schools across Minnesota can expand their hybrid or in-person programs.”
The timeline for expanding the hybrid program is as follows:
• Until March 5, the administration will be working with teachers and staff to develop a comprehensive plan for the safe expansion of the hybrid program at Richfield Middle School, Richfield High School and the Richfield College Experience Program.
• From March 8-12, the school will communicate the plan to families and ask parents to complete a survey with enrollment preferences, choosing between expanded hybrid or full distance learning.
• From March 15 through spring break, the school will use survey information to plan student schedules and bus routes.
• Shortly after spring break, the school will launch the expanded hybrid program.
Unowsky stressed the need for parents to complete the survey to be released the week of March 8.
“It is critical that we know which students are participating in the hybrid program and which students will remain in distance learning,” he said.
A part of the conversation among staff, Unowsky noted, is the fact it’s been a year since students and teachers have been in school, so there will need to be some readjustments.
Part of the conversation among teachers is “when students come in for content, it will be the first time they have come in for over a year,” Unowsky said. “They know that there will have to be some time taken to readjust, create a school culture, and create that learning community much like the teachers did online.”
In-person learning may not immediately look the same as it did before the pandemic, he told the board. For instance, there may not be an immediate return to the normal seven-period schedule at the high school.
“Our staff is doing that extra work to plan what the next evolution of a secondary hybrid would look like,” Unowsky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.