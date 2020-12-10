The Richfield School District plans several online events to help parents of incoming students get acquainted with kindergarten and pre-kindergarten opportunities.
First, the Virtual Kindergarten Kickoff and Preschool Preview is set for Tuesday, Dec. 15. Parents will hear from principals about the school choices and learn about preschool and kindergarten curriculum. A 6 p.m. session will be in English, followed by a 6:40 p.m. session in Spanish and a 7:20 p.m. session in Somali.
The district will follow up those events with virtual open houses in January.
With the open houses, families can remotely visit the district’s elementary schools, each of which will host its own event. Parents will have the opportunity to talk with school staff and learn more about each school’s opportunities.
The open houses will be on these dates:
• Jan. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Centennial Elementary, 7315 Bloomington Ave. S.
• Jan. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Richfield Dual Language School, 7001 Elliot Ave. S.
• Jan. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Sheridan Hills Elementary, 6400 Sheridan Ave. S.
• Jan. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Central Education Center, 7145 Harriet Ave.
• Jan. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Richfield STEM Elementary, 7020 12th Ave. S.
Visit tinyurl.com/y5xj39kx to learn more and register for the online events.
