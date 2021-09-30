Increase of $842,136 over 2021
The Richfield School Board at its Sept. 20 meeting approved a maximum levy of $27,532,799, an increase of $842,136 over the 2021 levy.
Of the 20 individual categories that are part of the General Fund, three will see significant reductions, while the 17 other categories will see an increase next year.
Alternative Teacher Compensation is being cut by $52,594, the Achieve & Integration category is being cut by $27,331, and the Safe Schools category is being trimmed by $6,432.
The categories that make up the largest chunk of next year’s general fund are Referendum ($4,729,534), Referendum-Technology ($3,916,878), and Location Optional Revenue ($3,119,193).
The Referendum-Technology category also sees the highest increase in funding from the previous year ($187,510).
The only category of the Community Education Fund to be reduced is the Early Child & Family ($1,271); otherwise the other four categories will see equal or increased funding from the previous year.
The General Fund will account for $17,648,717 of the 2022 levy. In addition to the General Fund the tax levy helps pay for the Community Education Fund ($487,591) and the Debt Service Fund ($9,396,491).
The certification of the levy made last week is the first step in moving toward a final levy.
By certifying a “maximum” levy amount, the district may adjust its numbers downward, but can’t increase it over the established maximum amount approved.
A Truth in Taxation presentation will be held 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, during the regular board meeting, This meeting will be held in the board room of the District Office, 7001 Harriet Ave., Richfield.
