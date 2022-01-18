Lack of available staff causes move
The Richfield School District switched to distance learning Jan. 12-14, citing a lack of staff.
Though no numbers were released, Superintendent Steven Unowsky wrote in a letter that the district had “reached a point where we need to temporarily shift to distance learning.”
The trigger for a decision to move to virtual instruction wasn’t clear in Unowsky’s letter, but in an emailed response to questions, he moved closer to defining the requirements, saying, “Each department, school and component of our work is different. There are roles where we can provide substitutes and others where it is more challenging. Generally, we are finding that we can provide programming with approximately 15% staff absence, but it becomes extremely challenging at 20%.”
With a large number of staff out, the district has a plan for covering online classes with qualified staff, even if the regular classroom teacher cannot participate.
“We have building subs in each of our programs that are able to take over online classes,” Unowsky wrote in his email. “However, our teachers provide sub lessons even when they are sick. Many of our staff who would have been out due to sickness are able to cover their classes online.”
All classroom teachers, including those with courses that are more hands-on, have plans to present their material online. They do so, Unowsky wrote, by “using reading, virtual activities and other methods.”
Students were asked to prepare to learn at home by taking their Chromebooks, chargers and all other learning materials with them when they left school Tuesday afternoon last week.
Custodians and chefs still have work to do, as well. Unowsky said the district prepared a three-day meal bundle that was available for pickup on Wednesday, and that custodial staff members saw no interruption in their duties.
“They still do their regular job,” Unowsky wrote about the custodians. “We are understaffed in all areas so our custodial team is able to continue to do their great work across all their responsibilities.”
Not affected
Athletics and extracurricular activities continued and were not affected by the move to distance learning.
“Other districts are also maintaining activities where possible,” Unowsky wrote. “The transition is truly related to an inability to fully staff our buildings, buses, etc. We believe the six-day break (Jan. 12-17) should help reset our staffing and allow us to reopen.”
However, Unowsky was mindful of the impact the move has on families.
“We recognize that this shift will be difficult for some families, especially on such short notice. ... These are challenging times and, as we all know, things can change quickly. We appreciate your support and understanding as we adjust to meet this changing situation.”
The status of the virus in the district is linked to the wider community, Unowsky noted.
“Our ability to open and staff our schools is also related to health within the community,” he wrote. “As COVID rates rise within Richfield, our staffing rates rise. Similarly as rates fall, our staffing rates fall. COVID prevention measures are not just about each individual, they are about the larger collective ability to function.”
Students and staff were back for in-person instruction Tuesday, Jan. 18.
