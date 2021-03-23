Secondary students will be back in buildings April 8
Richfield elementary students transitioned to a five-day in-person schedule this month, while secondary students will make the move back to a four-day in-person schedule starting April 8.
Superintendent Steve Unowsky spelled out the challenges of the return during a March 15 Richfield School Board meeting.
Richfield fell below 20 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people this month, allowing the district to move toward full in-person instruction.
Unowsky also stressed his confidence that staff members who intend to do so have signed up for an appointment to be vaccinated.
Those efforts began this month with PreK-5th-graders.
On March 17, the district began following a full in-person model for elementary students.
That model relaxed social distancing and room capacity requirements so all elementary students currently on wait lists to attend in-person could move out of the distance program.
To prepare for that transition, there was no school for students March 15 and 16.
Distance learning continues to be an option for families.
Students in grades 6-12 returned to hybrid learning Feb. 22, attending class in person one day per week. However, beginning April 8, secondary students will have the option to attend school in-person four days per week.
To prepare for the students, there will be no school April 5-7.
Students will attend school in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday being a distance learning day. Distance learning continues to be an option for families with secondary students.
The district has employed a pod system for in-person learning this year.
Students saw only one teacher and were in a class of about 20 students.
“As we have made our way through vaccines and as COVID rates continue to reduce, we are now in a position to be able to add content-based classes ... for all of our kids,” Unowsky said.
The district has surveyed families about whether they plan to send students back to in-person learning so that staffing can be organized and bus routes planned.
One of the top priorities for the district, however, has been related to the UK COVID-19 variant that has presented in four other Minnesota counties.
Richfield participates in a co-op hockey program with Southwest Christian High School in Chaska, which is located in one of the four counties where the variant has appeared.
“That’s something for us as a district to monitor closely,” Unowsky said.
He said the variant has been known to spread more easily, with potential impacts on students.
“One of the things that has happened and has created a bit of tension is that we are in a partnership with Southwest Christian,” Unowsky said.
He said many of the schools in the Chaska area have continued to offer sports, including the hockey team that partners with Richfield.
“We have offered a choice to our hockey students the option to continue to participate with their team, but that would mean they would not be allowed to come into our hybrid and they would need to quarantine for two weeks,” Unowsky said
He stressed that the district will allow families to make choices against the recommendations, “as long as it doesn’t make an extra impact or challenge on the rest of our district,” he said.
