Cases up, but so are vaccinations
Pinch-hitting for Superintendent Steve Unowsky during the Richfield School Board’s Nov. 21 meeting, Assistant Superintendent Latanya Daniels provided an update on a number issues, including COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, instructional practices, professional development and community engagement.
Daniels said the district, like the community, has been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, as the reported numbers had mushroomed – not only in Richfield, but across the state – the past couple of weeks.
“We’re seeing a spike because we’re in a time when communities and families are gathering more,” she said.
In the previous two weeks, there had been 35 cases reported in the Richfield district, Daniels said.
On the flip side, she said the numbers of vaccinations will continue to grow, especially among the 5- to 11-year-olds whose age group was recently approved for shots.
The vaccination rates for Richfield (with at least one dose) is:
• Ages 5-11, 12%
• Ages 12-15, 51%
• Ages 16-17, 67%
• Ages 18-49, 84%
The case rates over the previous week, Daniels said, was 435 per 100,000 people in Hennepin County.
Richfield had a better rate, 374 per 100,000, but that number is still well above the rates recorded earlier this year.
While the numbers of cases are swelling, the effort to get more people vaccinated has been under way.
Richfield Schools hosted a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11, with the first dose provided to 509 children over a single weekend. Two clinic dates were held, with the first at Sheridan Hills Nov. 12 and the other at STEM School Nov. 13.
The School District is hosting two second-dose clinics – Friday, Dec. 3, at Sheridan Hills and Saturday, Dec. 4, at STEM School.
“We were so happy to have hosted vaccination clinics a couple of weeks ago,” Daniels said. “We want to thank Dr. (Mary) Clarkson and her team that coordinated these RPS vaccination clinics.”
Clarkson is the district’s Director of Special Programs.
Daniels said the district is continuing to watch the status of the law that would require district staff to be vaccinated, or to provide verification of a negative test. That law is being litigated in the courts, but Daniels said the district would be prepared to carry it out if it is upheld and implemented.
Boardmember Crystal Brakke asked about the potential for school buildings to be closed because of the virus case numbers and who is involved in that conversation.
“First of all, we’re glad we’re coming into a (holiday) break,” Clarkson said.
She described how the district continues to work closely with the Bloomington Health Department and that it has become necessary to quarantine individual classrooms.
“The decisions to close a school – we haven’t hit that threshold,” Clarkson said. “If it does happen, it would be due to staffing shortages. So far we’ve been able to find supports throughout the district, so it’s not uncommon to have district-level staff in buildings.”
Expounding on the issue of staffing, Clarkson said the district bolstered its ranks by holding a recent substitute teacher fair.
She said the district will continue to monitor the numbers and communicate with the community should significant and difficult decisions need to be made. Clarkson concluded her remarks by saying, “We’re really committed to keeping kids in school. We have conversations probably on a daily basis with the superintendent. I know that’s a really vague answer, but it’s the best answer I can give you right now.”
Instructional practices
Daniels said district-level leaders have paid visits to every elementary and middle school classroom to observe classroom practices, especially as they pertain to equity.
These “learning walks” are providing school leaders with the data and information that will be reviewed and analyzed to provide a look into student engagement and performance. Daniels said the idea is to use this information to implement “strategies for improvement.”
“Every classroom ... has been visited, as well as about 80% of the classes at the High School,” Daniels said.
Other matters
Daniels said professional development sessions were held for staff Nov. 1, with a focus on three components: social-emotional learning, instruction and equity.
The assistant superintendent said the message was to minimize teacher talk and maximize student talk, “because we know that whomever is talking is doing the most thinking and the most learning.”
In addition, she updated the board on the district’s community involvement efforts, including the continuation of advisory councils and committees that include community stakeholder members.
Those groups include the Richfield Latino Family Association and the Safe & Supportive Schools organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.