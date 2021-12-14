MnDOT has extended period of Safe Routes to Schools grant and added $40k to the award
The Richfield School Board approved a resolution at its Dec. 6 meeting in support of the city of Richfield’s application and implementation of the Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Grant. The grant provides the means to make improvements for sidewalk and pedestrian enhancements planned for the streets near the Richfield Dual Language and STEM schools.
By pledging support, the Richfield School District will continue to work with city officials in improving area routes utilized by students and families who bike or walk to their neighborhood school.
The successful collaboration between the city and the school district has also caught the attention of Minnesota Department of Transportation officials.
The original grant awarded in 2019 was extended recently by MnDOT to June 30, 2023. MnDOT also increased the amount of the award by $40,000.
With its support of the city’s grant application, the school district will:
• Assist the city of Richfield in meeting the project milestones
• Assist the city of Richfield in the execution of a grant agreement
• Assist the city of Richfield in planning, implementation, and evaluation of the project
• Ensure that the project receives adequate supervision and inspection
• Assist with the project close out
The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently opened a new round of Safe Routes to Schools infrastructure grant funding specific to projects that improve walking and biking to school, according to the staff report presented to the board.
“The City of Richfield Public Works Department intends to apply for funds to construct a sidewalk and other pedestrian-oriented improvements that will benefit Richfield Public Schools families who attend Richfield STEM Elementary and Richfield Dual Language schools,” the report states.
As an ongoing partnership between the school district and the city, past projects completed include an engineering study at the STEM and RDLS campus. That study identified “infrastructure-based interventions” to improve traffic safety at the schools.
The project will include the removal and replacement of a public schools-owned fence, the construction of a sidewalk along the north side of 71st Street between 12th Avenue and Elliot Avenue (the south side of the RDLS/STEM block), construction of an ADA-compliant curb ramp at the northern intersection of 71st Street and Elliot Avenue, and installation of a crosswalk over Elliot Avenue at the same intersection.
Background
The school district, in 2019, was awarded a $179,720 grant from MnDOT to hire a Safe Routes to Schools local coordinator to advance safe walking and bicycling initiatives across the district. The district’s coordinator, Will Wlizlo, was hired in December of that year.
According to the staff report, the program has met all criteria and goals and has “thrived at RPS.”
Noted in the report were several events that provided students learning opportunities to help make the community safer.
“Encouragement events like Bike to School Day and Winter Walking Day have been adopted at all schools. Programs like the Richfield STEM Elementary safety patrol have expanded to include more student participants,” the report states.
In addition to the events, students who walk and bike to school have had access to more resources, including modern bicycle parking at Richfield Middle School.
The MnDOT funding helped pay for the $33,000 cost of a fleet of bicycles being utilized for bike safety education in phy ed classes at all schools.
The report also asserts that the collaboration between the school and city have “benefited the wider community.”
The program also successfully advocated for the city of Richfield to install a crosswalk and all-way stop signal along walking routes used by Centennial Elementary School families.
The progressive approach to bicycle education by both entities has also financially benefited the program.
To that end, MnDOT has extended the contract by six months to June 30, 2023, and increased the funding maximum by $40,000 to $219,720.
