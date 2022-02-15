Board president, school superintendent, and SEC board chairperson display grief, ask for measured approach to change
The Richfield Public School Board opened its Monday, Feb. 7, meeting with statements from the board president, the school superintendent and one of its board directors, all of whom responded to the shooting of two students at the Intermediate District 287 South Education Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1,
One of the students, Jahmari Rice, was killed in that shooting.
Board President Tim Pollis, Superintendent Steve Unowsky, and Board Director Crystal Brakke all expressed their grief, extended condolences to families of the victims, and said they would do all in their power to prevent an incident like this from happening again.
Pollis said, “The events of last week were heartbreaking for Richfield as a district and as a community. One of our students, Jahmari Rice, was shot and killed at his new school. Two other students were also injured.”
Rice, 15, had been a student at Richfield High School before having enrolled just one day before the shooting at the South Education Center.
“In the aftermath, the outpouring of support for our students and staff and community was the sort of beautiful kindness that you hope to never need, but appreciate when it is shown,” Pollis said. “Thank you to those from near and far who helped our students and families process their grief,” he added.
Though delivering his remarks nearly a week after the shooting, Pollis said the trauma was deep.
“Six days later is where we are now. The trauma and concern are still here. While much of the world has moved its attention to the next completely avoidable tragedy ... we’re here with heavy hearts from last week.”
School leaders and staff have said many times that the end goal was always to provide a safe place for students and families and to provide what “they need to feel supported and safe so we can get back to the task of preparing our students for a bright future,” Pollis said.
He concluded by paying tribute to Rice “as a friend and a teammate. One way we can honor Jahmari will be to see the inherent goodness in everyone we work with, to let them know that we see it, and that we believe in them. That will be one way we can work through this together.”
Superintendent Unowsky responded by describing how the community was “deeply impacted” by the tragedy, which he said had an ironic twist.
“It’s not lost on me that the shooting death of Jahmari Rice took place on the first day of Black History Month, a time when we should be honoring the extensive contributions Black Americans have made to science, politics, philosophy, the arts and every other aspect of our world today,” he said.
He lamented the fact that area news reports were “once again filled with headlines about yet another young Black man who was shot and killed in our country. I want to express not just my sadness over our horrible loss, but also my anger.”
Unowsky defined his feelings: “I’m angry that gun violence is so rampant in our culture, I’m angry that a young man, full of potential, is now dead. And I’m angry that along with parents everywhere, we have to worry about the safety of our children when they are out in the world because after incidences like this our sense of safety in the world is shaken.”
Describing how Richfield Public Schools staff and policymakers had “focused on equity,” Unowsky said the ultimate goal had always been to “help ensure all of our students gain the skills and confidence they need to reach their dreams.”
To do that, he went on to make pledge.
“I’m making a commitment to you here tonight that we are redoubling our efforts. Our students need and deserve a bright future - all of our students - something that’s only possible with a strong educational foundation.”
To make that happen, the superintendent said staff and administration will be working with the Safe and Supportive Schools Committee “to ensure our students and staff feel safe and able to focus on learning. Together, with students, families and staff, we’ll make Richfield Public Schools ... a place where every individual can learn, grow and excel.”
Board Director Brakke, who, in her unique position as the chairperson of the Intermediate District 87 South Education Center’s board, said she was deeply troubled by the events.
“In my capacity as the board chair I have spent time at the South Education Center last week in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy,” she said.
She said her conversations with those from the Intermediate School District 287, as well as those from the Richfield School District, helped her better understand how deeply so many have been “impacted by the gun violence and the loss of life that took place outside of one of our schools last week.”
She also said she had conversations with Gov. Tim Walz, as well as the state commissioner of Education, “advocating for our young people and for our community to get the support they and we deserve - not JUST because of what happened on Tuesday, but because of what is happening in our education system and society more broadly.”
She went on to display her concern for all of the staff and students at the school following the incident.
“The shooting, the lockdown, and the evacuation were especially traumatic for so many of the students with disabilities and unique needs who attend school there and for the staff who love and teach them every day. I’ve been struck by the strength and care of our Richfield and Intermediate School 287 communities this week. But also see and feel the pain, the grief, and the loss.”
With a plea to those at the board meeting that night and to those who might have been watching online, Brakke said, “I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I support you. It shouldn’t be this way. Change and healing can happen, and it must. But it will take time and our responsibility, especially as board members, is to be in this with you and for you in the days, weeks, and months to come.”
(SUN STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
The memorial to the memory of Jahmari Rice, was placed near the spot where the 15-year-old student was shot and killed Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.