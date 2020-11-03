Construction around the Richfield Public Schools has continued over the past couple of years, much of that work focusing on the high school.

The schools that are in various stages of construction completion are Richfield High School, Centennial Elementary, Sheridan Hills Elementary, Richfield Middle School, Richfield STEM Elementary, and Richfield Dual Language School.

The photos on this page were taken last week of projects completed at the high school.

RI05SThighSchoolProjects1.jpg

This mural, completed in 1960, was repaired and retained during construction at Richfield High School.
RI05SThighSchoolProjects2.jpg

Work on the Richfield School Board meeting room has been completed and the board held its first meeting in the newly refurbished room last month.
RI05SThighSchoolProjects3.jpg

The media center at Richfield High School is finished and ready for students.
RI05SThighSchoolProjects4.jpg

Many classrooms at Richfield High School have been upgraded with new furniture, equipment, paint and carpeting.
RI05SThighSchoolProjects5.jpg

The locker rooms at Richfield High School have been upgraded to include physical education and athletic locker rooms.
RI05SThighSchoolProjects6.jpg

The new front office area at Richfield High School has been finished and is now in use.
