Construction around the Richfield Public Schools has continued over the past couple of years, much of that work focusing on the high school.
The schools that are in various stages of construction completion are Richfield High School, Centennial Elementary, Sheridan Hills Elementary, Richfield Middle School, Richfield STEM Elementary, and Richfield Dual Language School.
The photos on this page were taken last week of projects completed at the high school.
