Delay in reporting incident; superintendent apologizes
An independent review of the Richfield School District’s crisis management plan will be conducted after the district acknowledged its failure to properly follow up on an incident involving two students who were approached by a stranger in March.
In a statement at the April 18 meeting of the Richfield School Board, Chairman Tom Pollis said the board was “discouraged” to learn of the incident. Pollis said they appreciated “the steps that were taken internally to support the students involved.”
Pollis added, “We acknowledge the district failed to communicate to families across the district about a potential threat in the area, and such a failure is unacceptable to us.”
The end result was to notify district leadership about the need to conduct an external review of the crisis plan, “with a specific focus on communication to ensure nothing like this were to happen again. Once completed, we’re asking district leadership to report those findings at a public meeting prior to the end of summer,” Pollis said.
The incident
The incident was addressed by Superintendent Steven Unowsky in a letter to families and the community.
According to Unowsky, two student crossing guards working outside the STEM School were approached by a man driving a vehicle.
The students, according to the Richfield police incident report, heard the man saying something, but couldn’t understand him, so they moved closer to the vehicle. The students said the man told them “I have ice cream, can you get it,” the police report states.
Larry Burgess, the supervisor of the students, told the investigating officer that the students backed away from the vehicle and “continued with their shift,” according to the police report.
Asked why he didn’t report the incident immediately, the report states Burgess indicated “that there were students upstairs without supervision that he needed to get to.”
Burgess also told the investigator that “he didn’t process that something really happened until later in the day.”
According to a timeline provided by Unowsky, the incident occurred March 21 after school around 2-2:15 p.m. The students involved notified after-school staff.
Principal Amy Winter was notified the next day, immediately spoke with the students involved and contacted the Richfield Police Department.
She also contacted district leadership as well as other school leaders so that they could provide additional supervision outside their schools.
On March 23 the police officer assigned to the case contacted the school. Winter was not available at the time, so they spoke with another staff member. Winter followed up with the officer and made her report the following day.
A week after the incident, surveillance footage was provided to the Richfield Police Department, which confirmed they had properly identified the suspect’s vehicle.
After officers completed their investigation into the situation and spoke with the man who was driving the car, police determined no law had been broken.
“After review of state statute and consultation with other officers, we were unable to identify a statute that was violated for his behavior at this time. This case will be closed as information only at this time,” the report states.
Reaction
Along with reaction from parents on social media, about a half dozen individuals spoke to the board at its April 18 meeting. Many said they love living in Richfield and were overall pleased with the schools. However, this incident was different, they said.
They were disturbed at having to learn about the incident through television news and social media, angry the district had not reached out to families immediately after learning about the incident and disappointed that district officials had not followed a protocol after the students reported the incident to an adult.
In his letter to families last week, Unowsky wrote: “In reviewing the incident and how it was handled, we have identified two areas of concern. First, the incident should have been reported to the principal and 911 should have been called immediately. Second, all district families should have been notified so that they could have been on the lookout and had conversations with their children about safety in the community. Our district has a comprehensive safety plan, but a scenario like this is not included. We will be reviewing and updating our safety plan this summer.”
Unowsky also apologized and took responsibility for how the incident was handled.
“Responsibility for the decision of whether or not to message our community lands with the superintendent and I made the wrong call when advising Principal Winter. As superintendent, district leadership and communications are ultimately my responsibility. As a father myself, I know I would be angry and disappointed if there was a threat to my daughter’s safety and I wasn’t made aware of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.