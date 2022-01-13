The Richfield School Board held its annual organizational meeting last week, electing board officers and recognizing the three newly elected members.
Rachel Banks Kupcho, Eric Carter, the two newest members, and Tim Pollis, the incumbent and board chairman, were all elected in November and had signed the necessary papers, as well as officially taken the oath of office, prior to the organizational meeting. The plan was for the new members to take the oath at the public meeting held Jan. 3, but Carter attended that meeting virtually and Banks Kupcho was not available to attend.
“We’re going to defer on the ceremonial oath of office for Carter, and newly elected Rachel Banks Kupcho could not join us this evening,” Pollis said while addressing the agenda item calling for the new members’ oath. “Eric (Carter) and Rachel (Banks Kupcho) will do their ceremonial oath of office at our next board meeting. They have already completed the paperwork and are officially board members but are not here today in the room.”
The board then moved ahead with the election of officers for the coming year, including board chair, vice chair, clerk, and treasurer.
Pollis, last year’s chair, asked for nominations for the board position, but also made it clear he was interested in continuing in that seat.
“I expressed at our prior meeting that I would be willing to continue in the role as chair and if I have the support of the board. If someone else were very motivated and interested I would be happy to support that person as well,” he said.
Boardmember Crystal Brakke nominated Pollis, and the ensuing vote was unanimous.
All other positions were filled with unanimous votes as well. Paula Cole was elected vice chair, Allegra Smisek was elected clerk and Crystal Brakke was elected treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.