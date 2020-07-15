School administration seeking the voices of students in determining future direction
The past month’s racial uprisings in Minnesota, across the nation, and around the globe have initiated a new conversation about what policing should look like.
With that discussion has come a local look at policing in area schools and whether resource officers are needed in the halls of public institutions.
The Richfield School Board, at its June 29 meeting, took a closer look and will continue to review its policies and needs at its upcoming July and August meetings.
In addition to hearing from residents who provided comments on the issue, board members and Superintendent Steven Unowsky all sounded off on the issue.
While all didn’t call for the discontinuance of resource officers in schools, most questioned the need in light of recent racial issues. Most also agreed that there needs to be much more discussion on how to move forward.
Unowsky told the council that now is the time to review and examine the relationship between police and schools, that the district’s four-year contract with the Richfield Police Department ends on June 30, 2021, and that funds allocated for the program are restricted to be used only on school safety, such as the hiring of resource officers and counselors, and the purchase of district security equipment such as cameras.
There is currently one resource officer employed at Richfield High School and one at Richfield Middle School.
“School resource officers were designed to be participating and partnering with schools to increase school safety,” Unowsky said. “The goal of community-based policing is to create a safer community based on student-police relationships that are built in a positive way. They are also designed to provide fast action to our police department as needed,” he added.
To that end, the board has already asked the superintendent to gather comment and perspectives from staff, administration and students, and to review the strategic plans related to resource officers. Those actions are under way.
Community comment
Several comments were provided, some by video, some by audio, and at least one that was a written submission.
Ashley Quinones, the wife of Brian Quinones who was shot and killed by police last September, said there is no need for police in schools.
“Anything you guys can do to ensure that the SRO (school resource officer) contract is canceled would be amazing,” she said. “I don’t see the point of the police being present in a children’s place. End the contract with Richfield Police Department.”
Margaret Perez, a mother of two Richfield students, was also in favor of eliminating SROs.
“This is all about prevention and having police in schools is not prevention. I ask that you remove SROs in our schools and divert that money into things like early childhood education, housing stability, mental health workers and social health workers,” she said.
Resident Ben Sunderlin added to the previous voices by saying that the district and society “are at a place of reckoning. Remove SROs from Richfield schools and put those resources into other needed counseling services. If our goal is to build healthy children, there is no place for treating them as criminals and promoting frequent police interaction.”
Board member reactions
Crystal Brakke, the board chairperson, said she has taught in schools that have had uniformed officers and “I was shocked that there was an officer in the building. I really struggled with the message about our students.”
She went on to say that the issue wasn’t about any specific officers in the school building, but rather about how best to serve students.
“The pain – it’s taken another black person’s death to bring this forward. My commitment is to be open, direct and student-centered,” she said.
Most of the board members who provided comment said they have been awakened by the societal movement, but ready to take actions that will not only help make the district buildings safer, but also help all in the community.
Boardmember Paula Cole said, “Being in this country 17 years I see things differently, but I know it’s not the same experience for students of color and living in poverty. I don’t know what it feels like to be a Black American."
Boardmember Christine Maleck admitted she didn’t have all the answers, but added that the voices of students are needed to provide a complete picture before making a decision on how to deal with the SRO issue.
“It’s a complex issue and will take a little time to figure out what’s best for our kids,” she said.
Boardmember Tim Pollis said the SRO program predates everyone on the board and that “it’s sort of been renewed with a sense of blindness to it.”
He also said it was “embarrassing” that the program hasn’t been reviewed more closely in the past.
“I only know of the disappointments and not the successes from the program. The critical thing is the student voices. Those voices will be critically important to our review,” he added.
Boardmember Allegra Smisek was complimentary of the SROs, saying they “are very good at their jobs.”
She said it wasn’t a “good cop, bad cop” situation, but instead a question of whether students should be policed. “They should not be,” she said. “If pushed into an either/or decision, I would vote in favor of discontinuing this contract. However, I hope we don’t do that just yet. I hope we take that moment to pause and build something with our kids that is truly best for our kids.”
Boardmember Peter Toensing said he agreed with his colleagues on the board, but “as a white male I’m coming from this from a perspective of privilege and understand that I don’t have the lens and the experience of so many of our students and families of color.”
The work ahead
The district’s administrative team working on gathering information will continue doing so for the rest of the month with a goal of more consideration by the board at its upcoming July and August meetings.
Unowsky said, “In terms of gathering information, we are working on a survey and one that we can be sure works and sending it out to students - it will have the opportunity for free comment.”
Unowsky also said he appreciated all of the comments, but that there was one important factor missing in the conversation: “This is a conversation only amongst adults right now. We all have different perspectives and they are our own, but they are not the perspectives of our students. The biggest conversation that is missing at the table is our underserved, our sometimes voiceless students that we have to do our best over the next month to hear.”
