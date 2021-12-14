Property owners estimated tax bills should be lower
The Richfield School Board certified the 2022 tax levy Monday, Dec. 6, following a Truth in Taxation hearing and board discussion.
The tax levy for 2022, set at $27,732,689, was certified by the board following a public hearing and a presentation by Chief Human Relations and Administrative Officer Craig Holje.
The 2022 levy will increase by $1,042,026, or 3.9%, over the 2021 levy.
Holje said there are various reasons for the increase, but that the district has worked to minimize the overall impact on property owners.
In fact, property owners across the board will pay fewer tax dollars for schools in 2022 than in 2021.
Holje said the factors involved in setting the tax levy include changes in the total value of all property in the district, changes in the value of individual properties, changes in state funding formulas, local needs and costs, and any voter-approved referendums.
In his report, Holje explained that every owner of a taxable property pays property taxes not only to the school district, but to other taxing jurisdictions – the county, the city, and any special districts. Each jurisdiction sets its own tax levy based on state law.
Holje said the district has worked to minimize levy increases. By maintaining a stable levy, the actual amount of tax dollars being paid over the past four years has slowly decreased.
For a home valued at $150,000 in 2022, the taxes are being estimated at $4 less than in 2021. For a $268,000 home, the property owner will pay $16 less, and for a home valued at $536,000, the homeowner will pay $31 less than in 2021.
On the commercial side, the owner of a $223,000 piece of property will pay $64 less in 2022 taxes. For property valued at $893,333, the tax bill will be $310 less, while a commercial property valued at $2.6 million will pay just under $1,000 less.
The same decreases are also being realized by apartment property owners.
For an apartment valued at $536,000, the tax bill will be $54 less than it was in 2021. For an apartment property valued at $2.6 million, the taxes in 2022 are estimated to be $273 less than the 2021 tax bill.
The school district’s portion of the property tax bill has dropped slightly over the past four years, Holje said.
A property valued at $225,000 in 2019 was taxed at $938. That same school tax is being estimated at $882 in 2022.
For a $275,000 residential property, the tax in 2019 was $1,174, while that same property’s estimated 2022 tax will be about $1,102.
The same downward trend is being seen for commercial-industrial properties and for apartment properties.
In 2019, the owner of commercial-industrial property valued at $2 million paid $11,154 in taxes. The owner of that same property will pay an estimated $9,550 in 2022.
The owner of an apartment valued at $2 million would have paid $10,397 in 2019. In 2022, that same property’s tax bill is estimated at $9,709.
With the district levy certified by the School Board, the county auditor, according to school district documents, “will divide the final levy by the district’s total tax capacity to determine tax rate needed to raise property levy amount. The auditor multiplies this tax rate times each property’s tax capacity to determine school tax for that property.”
Over the course of the next few months, the county will send the tax bill to property owners, the county will collect the tax and will then distribute the funds back to the taxing jurisdictions.
