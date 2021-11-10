Last week, Rachel Banks Kupcho, Eric Carter and incumbent Tim Pollis were elected to the Richfield School Board in an uncontested race.
The vote tally was as follows: Banks Kupcho, 998; Carter, 971; Pollis, 937. There were 107 write-in votes.
The Sun Current reached out to the two newcomers, Banks Kupcho and Carter, to hear their thoughts on their upcoming work on the board. Carter’s response was not received in time to be included here, but will be published next week.
Banks Kupcho’s answers to the emailed questions follow.
As a community organizer, what skills do you bring to the board that will help you navigate the issues that arise with school governance?
Community organizing is about building relationships and coalitions, which allows for building power from the ground up and solving problems. Being connected to community and working well with people are strengths I bring to the table and believe will be assets to the board. I also have 18 years experience in social work in multiple capacities. My work was predominantly focused with children and families, so meeting them where they are at is where my focus tends to be. I believe that will also be a strength when it comes to serving the community and the students of the district.
Are there specific issues you would like the board to address immediately? Are there specific issues you feel need to be addressed long-term?
I think the disparities that COVID has brought to light are just a snapshot of a bigger systemic problem. Since we are still in the throes of the pandemic, I believe we have an opportunity to try to rectify some of these issues more immediately, and work on a longer-term plan for the disparities in education for the students of color in the district.
Implementation of policies dealing with equity and diversity have become an important focus of school boards. How will you address those policies in Richfield and convince other board members of their merits?
Representation matters. The students of the district, being majority students of color, deserve to have teachers that reflect their likeness, a curriculum that reflects an accurate telling of our history, and a plan to reduce disparities in education outcomes. These are the very issues I ran on and will work alongside my colleagues on moving forward as they also fall in line with the equity values of the district.
What is your personal vision for school governance, and is it different from what you’ve seen in the past from this board?
I am unable to speak to past actions of the board, but my personal vision for governance is meeting each student where they are at, as a whole person – mental, physical, emotional and spiritual. It is critical to remember that the whole student shows up to school each day, carrying with them all these different facets. When one part of their life is off, the whole system gets thrown out of balance. It can be difficult to learn when there are things going on in a student’s life that can’t necessarily be seen. So by engaging students and families as a part of our coalition, we create a safe place for dialogue and problem solving. And when there is trust and a supportive learning environment in place, we allow for the best outcomes possible for all students.
