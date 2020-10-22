Changes made in light of pandemic
The city of Richfield’s Summer Farmers Market came to an end Saturday, Oct. 17, but will be followed soon by the city’s Winter Farmers Market starting Saturday, Nov. 7, and continuing on select Saturdays through March.
Visitors will find seasonal local foods, farm products, and handmade crafts at each winter farmers market.
According to the market’s Facebook page, trimurl.co/teqXWy, the dates for the winter market are Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28; Dec. 5, 12, and 19; Jan. 16; Feb. 20; and March 20.
The winter market will be held inside the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hosts are implementing a number steps to mitigate any spread of the disease.
For instance, pre-orders may be made and contact-less pickups will be available.
Those wishing to attend in-person will find a limited number of customers allowed in the market at one time and shopping alone is recommended.
A socially distanced line will be set up for those entering. All vendors, staff and customers are asked to wear masks or face shield, while booths will include buffer tables for no-contact transfer of money and products.
Customers will be asked to point to what they would like and vendors will handle the products.
Regular cleaning will take place throughout the day and hand sanitizer and restrooms will be made available. Market patrons will follow a one-way loop as they peruse the offerings.
Because of the pandemic, organizers have the right to cancel the market at any time as circumstances require.
For a current list of vendors, visit trimurl.co/lgoC3J; pre-order for contact-less pickup at trimurl.co/YE6MJS.
